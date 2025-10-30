Brent Key's Breakdown of NC State Ahead of Matchup
RALEIGH — In just four seasons, Brent Key has revived Georgia Tech football after taking over from Geoff Collins during the 2022 campaign. The Yellow Jackets will enter Carter-Finley Stadium ranked No. 8 in the nation.
NC State knows the challenge it faces, but also knows it has the talent to provide some resistance to the very talented Georgia Tech squad. Despite being one of the younger coaches in the ACC, Key is well aware of Dave Doeren's ability to get his teams going down the stretch after difficult portions of seasons.
The Georgia Tech coach discussed what he expects from the Wolfpack on Tuesday. Find out what he said here:
Key's Quotes About NC State (and Some Others)
On Georgia Tech's status heading into the road matchup
- "We're very fortunate to be in the position that we're in right now to play these games. And excuse me, we're going into an environment that's going to be an extremely challenging environment versus a challenging team."
On the Wolfpack's recent struggles and Dave Doeren
- "They hadn't gotten the outcome that they've wanted the last few weeks that you turn the tape on, you watch them play and you watch where the games are. And if you don't look at the scoreboard, it's like I say all the time."
- "You make your judgment based on the team, how they play, and obviously knowing their head coach, Dave (Doeren) is one of the guys, not just in the league, but in the country that I really, really respect and look up to as a head coach. He's been great to me, you know, being new in the league and new as a head coach, the different events and things we've had a chance to be around each other. He's a heck of a ball coach and, you know, really good staff of coaches around him."
On what makes NC State's offense dangerous
- "They run and throw. No, they've got really good players doing it. Their quarterback is a freak athlete, but not just an athlete. He's a super, super talented young man at quarterback. And I think you might remember his last year in the game here and how he was able to make plays with his feet, make plays with his arm."
- "Hollywood (Smothers) is a heck of a running back. He really is. They've got good guys on the outside. The tight end is probably one of the most dangerous tight ends in the entire country. So when you have a good quarterback, good skill guys and a tough physical offensive line. I think it's a recipe to be a pretty dangerous offense."
