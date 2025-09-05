Wolfpack Cornerback Breaks Down Week 2 Matchup Against Virginia
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The second week of the season poses a larger challenge for NC State than the one it faced during the opener against East Carolina. After beating ECU 24-17, the Wolfpack turned its attention to a matchup against the 1-0 Virginia Cavaliers set to take place on Saturday.
NC State has an advantage in the matchup, as North Texas transfer cornerback Brian Nelson II played with Virginia's new quarterback, Chandler Morris, in Denton on the Mean Green.
Nelson spoke to the media on Wednesday about his relationship with his former teammate, as well as the development of the Wolfpack secondary in the early stages of the season.
Watch Nelson's Press Conference here
Below is a partial transcript of Nelson's availability on Wednesday
On playing against Chandler Morris with his experience as his teammate
- Nelson: "Going against Chandler Morris, I played with him last year, so of course, I know a few things that he likes to do. Overall, I'm just excited to play against him knowing that we played together last year."
On Morris being a pass-happy quarterback
- Nelson: "It was a bunch of passes to defend in practices, from the start to the finish. Knowing that he likes to throw the ball a lot is going to be exciting on the field too."
On momentum from the strong opening performance by the defense
- Nelson: "Our performance from last week, everyone has high momentum for the defense because we have high standards for ourselves. Just knowing when we come into work every day. we know what standard we have to meet. Everybody's on the same page when it comes to defense, three-and-outs and forcing turnovers."
On getting to play with the other corners in game action
- Nelson: "We built a tight connection as corners in the group. Like I said, we all know what we have to do on the field. We know it comes down to us. We have to defend the deep balls, we have to defend the passes. We all know the standard we have to meet and we're just glad to be doing it together."
On watching Chandler Morris on film as an opponent rather than a teammate
- Nelson: "I wouldn't say it's weird. Like I said, I played with him, so the things that he's done on film last week is normal to me and me seeing it and being a part of it."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.