Wolfpack Builds Defensive Line Depth With Latest Portal Addition

RALEIGH — While the transfer portal close to new entries on Friday, many programs are still adding new pieces before the winter and spring terms begin to get a head start on preparations for the 2026 season. NC State is one of those teams, needing to fill a few holes to feel more comfortable before the start of spring camp.

The Wolfpack made a move to address some major needs for depth on the defensive line, securing a commitment from Marshall defensive tackle KaTron Evans on Tuesday, per an announcement from Evans on social media. Both Evans and Oregon tight end Vander Ploog committed to the Pack on the same day.

More on adding Evans

Evans already has connections to NC State. He played the 2025 season with the Thundering Herd under head coach Tony Gibson, a longtime defensive coordinator at NC State under head coach Dave Doeren, who took the Marshall job after the 2024 season in Raleigh. The defensive tackle played all 12 games for Gibson's Thundering Herd side, racking up 233 total snaps.

The Wolfpack likely leveraged the connection and brought the experienced tackle to yet another stop. The program wasn't without competition in adding Evans, as he visited Oregon earlier in his portal process, but ultimately chose NC State after a visit on Monday. With a group losing some major pieces, Evans was a needed addition.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In his limited defensive work for the Herd in 2025, Evans racked up 12 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. At 6-foot-3, 336 pounds, he should offer the Wolfpack an immediate replacement in the middle of the defensive line for standout nose tackle Brandon Cleveland, who exhausted his eligibility and entered the NFL draft process. Evans finished the year with a 64.1 defensive grade for the season, according to Pro Football Focus.

NC State also lost to Travali Price, another frequent player for the interior of the Wolfpack's defensive line, so a large chunk of snaps in that position group should be open. Defensive line coach Charley Wiles has done a solid job developing interior linemen over the last few seasons, turning Cleveland into a potential NFL player with a bright future.

Evans joins a sizable transfer class that includes a handful of new contributors on the defensive side of the ball. He and Tulane edge rusher Harvey Dyson should provide the reinforcement the trenches of the Wolfpack needed out of the portal.

