Caden Noonkester Reflects on Bizarre Punting Performance Against Florida State
RALEIGH — NC State hung on to beat Florida State 21-11 and secured the sixth victory of the 2025 season, opening up the path to a postseason bowl game in December and extending the careers by one game for many of the seniors.
A major factor in the win for the Wolfpack was the special teams phase of the game. Punter Caden Noonkester was in the middle of the action twice on the same drive, as he recovered one of the most bizarre fumbles of the college football season and then had a second punt muffed by the FSU returner.
The punter spoke to the media following the win, breaking down the wild play, his overall performance and the meaning of the win for the Wolfpack program moving forward.
Watch Noonkester's Press Conference
Noonkester's Noteworthy Quotes
On recovering the punt in the fourth quarter
- "It wasn't the ideal punt, obviously, by me. Let’s get better on that one, first of all. The ball's in the air. I hear some 'ooooo's in the crowd and then I watch the ball hit their player's helmet and bounce towards me."
- "I guess instinct took over and I thought I could get there before their guy. Apparently I did, so it was a good outcome. I was able to take a negative situation and try to fix it, so that was good."
On responding to adversity during the game and the season
- "I think it speaks to the adversity that this team has been through and just who we are as people in the locker room. I think we have a bunch of fighters in the locker room, and when guys really buy in, together and to the team. It's not just one side of the ball. When one side of the ball might not be performing the way they want to, we'd have no doubt that the other side can pick their side up."
- "Special teams, our job is to make the transition between offense and defense to help us have the best favor for that next series. Each side of the ball can really help us and can get their job done to help the team. We were able to see that tonight."
On being able to play complementary football after messaging from head coach Dave Doeren
- "(Doeren) preaches complementary football to us every week. It’s the offense getting their job done, the defense getting their job done, and then special teams helping each side of the ball be in the best situation to start their series."
- "Complementary football is obviously very important, and I think we were able to show it tonight. I was able to help the defense a little bit with putting their guys inside the 20..."
