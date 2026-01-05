NC State to Host Top Transfer Portal Safety For Visit

NC State and head coach Dave Doeren have been very active in the 2026 transfer portal window so far. They are targeting numerous players and have already started to make progress with some of the nation's top portal prospects.

One of those prospects is a former Florida State safety who's ranked as a four-star portal recruit, and NC State is expected to host him on campus in Raleigh for an official visit in the near future.

Florida State Safety Transfer to Visit NC State

On Saturday, The Wolfpacker reported on X that NC State is expected to host Florida State safety transfer Edwin Joseph for an official visit at some point next week.

NC State is set to host Florida State transfer safety Edwin Joseph next week.



Rivals' Sam Spiegelman confirmed the date, reporting that Joseph would be in Raleigh on January 6. Spiegelman also noted that the Florida State transfer’s trip to NC State is one of six official visits he'll take during the portal window, with additional trips to Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Clemson, and Ole Miss.

Joseph was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class from Cahmindade-Madonna High School in Hollywood, Florida. He received offers from several Power Four programs and ultimately committed to Florida State.

Edwin Joseph intercepts a pass during FSU's matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Oct. 11. | Emily Steward/FSView and the Florida Flambeau / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After redshirting his freshman season with the Seminoles, he saw the field a decent amount in 2024. He became a full-time starter this season, recording 37 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and three interceptions in 2025.

Joseph enters the portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining and is among the most exciting transfers in the country. 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings list him as a four-star prospect, the No. 61 overall player in the portal, and the No. 4 safety.

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack kicker Kanoah Vinesett (94) kicks the ball past Florida State Seminoles defensive back Edwin Joseph (3) during the second half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The secondary is a unit that Doeren and his staff have been looking to upgrade throughout the transfer portal window, and Joseph would be a player who could come in and start right away in several roles for the Wolfpack in 2026.

Some of the nation’s top programs are interested in Joseph, so the Wolfpack will face serious competition to secure a commitment from the four-star safety transfer. Still, he’s one of the top players available in the portal and is undoubtedly worth pursuing for NC State.

While it remains to be seen whether NC State will be able to land Joseph, hosting him on campus for an official visit should give Doeren and company the best possible chance to add the Florida State transfer to their defense in 2026.

