Can NC State Win the Maui Invitational?
RALEIGH — No. 25 NC State made the lengthy trip to the island of Maui in Hawaii over the weekend, now ready to participate in the iconic Southwest Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center beginning Monday.
It will be first-year head coach Will Wade's trip outside of the Lenovo Center back in the City of Oaks with the team, although he is no stranger to the tournament, having taken LSU to the event back in 2017.
With the Players Era event dominating the non-conference slate during Feast Week, the Maui Invitational's field isn't quite as strong as it has been in years past. The Wolfpack is the lone ranked member of the eight teams at the event.
While Wade still believes his team has work to do in its development and team-building, the Wolfpack will be the favorite to win the event. Can the group pull it off?
A wealth of experience
Beyond Wade and his trip to Maui with LSU, NC State is loaded with experienced players who have played in Maui. Michigan State transfer guard Tre Holloman played in the tournament with the Spartans just a year ago, as did Ven-Allen Lubin as a member of North Carolina. Quadir Copeland played there with Syracuse in 2023. Wade doesn't see that as a major help, but it still matters.
Wade and general manager Andrew Slater built the Wolfpack roster for events like this. Four of the team's five starters played significant minutes in last season's NCAA Tournament, notably Holloman and star forward Darrion Williams, while he led the Texas Tech Red Raiders to the Elite Eight. Three games in three days won't scare that bunch, nor will it scare Wade.
A Superstar ready for a breakout
To win an event like the Maui Invitational, a team needs a reliable scorer and leader in close games. Williams has already shown he was well worth the price the program paid to bring him in over the summer through his first four games with the Wolfpack. The senior averaged 23.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists through his first four games, shooting 61.1% from the field.
Williams forces opponents to play at the tempo he wants, making him a weapon down the stretch of tight games. The Wolfpack will surely face some stiffer competition than it did back in Raleigh, starting with Seton Hall in the opening round. A continuation of Williams' tremendous start on a national stage would go a long way for the Wolfpack in winning the event.
Offense works
NC State comes into the event with the best offensive efficiency rating out of the field, entering with a 120.6. Out of the other eight teams, USC's rating of 118.3 is the next closest. The Trojans are one of the biggest teams in the country, but they don't shoot the ball nearly as well as the Wolfpack does from 3-point range.
Getting hot at the right time in a rapid-fire tournament like Maui can make the difference between a coast to the title and a winless performance. The Wolfpack has the profile of a team that can shoot its way through the field, so long as it rebounds just well enough to stay afloat in the possession battle. If the Pack hangs around its 43.1% mark from 3-point range, it should come back with a trophy.
