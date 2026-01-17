Checking In on Members of NC State’s 2024 Final Four Team

It's been almost two years since the 11-seeded North Carolina State Wolfpack men's basketball team made its latest Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament, winning the South Region with a convincing victory over Duke at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

It was the second time the program had made a deep, improbable run in March, joining the 1983 national championship team. Many of the key players from the 2023-24 team have moved on from the Wolfpack. Here's an update on what a few of them are up to these days.

DJ Burns Jr.

Apr 6, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward DJ Burns Jr. (30) drives against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Let's start with the star of that NC State run: big man DJ Burns. Burns took over the postseason and won over fans nationwide with his play, carrying an ACC Tournament MVP performance to Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors in the South Regional, where he lit up Duke for 29 points.

Burns averaged 12.9 points and four rebounds that season, his final as a collegiate player. He signed with the local G-League team, the Greensboro Swarm, earlier this season, but was let go after a few days. He's now a member of Bnei Herzliya in Israel.

DJ Horne

Horne was the leading scorer for the 2023-24 Wolfpack team after transferring from Arizona State. The guard was a good shooter and had several elite scoring performances throughout ACC play in his only year at NC State, including a 29-point outburst against North Carolina in the ACC Tournament semifinal.

After spending some time in the NBA Summer League with the San Antonio Spurs, he signed with Heidelberg in Germany, averaging 15 points during his rookie season. He's averaging 14.8 points through the first 10 games of his second season, and just put up 20 points, six assists, and a rebound in a narrow Heidelberg victory.

North Carolina State guard DJ Horne (0) shoots against Purdue center Zach Edey (15) during the Final Four semifinal game at State Farm Stadium. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jayden Taylor

Taylor spent two years at Butler and two at NC State as a college player, finishing his career as part of last year's Wolfpack team. He was a good scorer, averaging over 10 points per game for his career and often serving as one of the team's strongest three-point threats and defensive stalwarts. This season, Tyalor has played 15 games for two teams in Europe, averaging more than 21 points per game and shooting better than 50% from the field.

Casey Morsell

The Virginia transfer had his two most productive college basketball seasons at NC State, becoming a more complete player. He had a knack for doing the little things and being a good defender but also averaged more than 11 points in each year with the Wolfpack.

Apr 6, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) dribbles the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Morsell is the one player on this list who isn't playing pro basketball anywhere. Instead, he's an analyst for the ACC Network, and he runs his own basketball clinics under the moniker, "Casey Morsell Skills Academy."

Mohamed Diarra

Diarra was another transfer who joined NC State for that magical season, leaving Missouri for the ACC. While not a big scorer, he excelled as a rebounder and a shot blocker. The forward once had a temporary contract with the Lakers but is now back home in France, playing for Cholet Basket. It's his second season in the French league and the second franchise for which he has played.



Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Mohamed Diarra (23) shoots against Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski (30) in the second half in the finals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airline Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Ben Middlebrooks

Middlebrooks was a junior on the Final Four team and returned for his final collegiate season last year. He was another shot-blocker and rebounder, leading the team in each category during most of his career. He currently plays for the Norrkoping Dolphins in Sweden and scored a career-high 32 points in a November game.

Michael O'Connell

O'Connell was a two-year starter at NC State after transferring from Stanford. He was known as a great three-point shooter, and despite not being an overwhelming scorer, he came through with some clutch performances in the 2024 ACC Tournament and in the South Regional Final against Duke.

Dec 14, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Michael O'Connell (12) dribbles the ball against Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

After returning to Raleigh for the 2024-25 season, O'Connell is playing for Criollos de Caguas in Puerto Rico, which also features Michigan State alum Travis Trice, Oregon alum Louis King, and former NBA prospect Mo Harkless.

Dennis Parker Jr.

Parker Jr., a junior guard at Radford University, is the only player in this article who still plays college basketball. He was a freshman on the NC State Final Four team and spent two years with the program in Raleigh, averaging just under 14 minutes per game during that span. He was a somewhat significant part of the rotation as a freshman but never took on a big role in 56 games.

Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Radford Highlanders guard Jr. Dennis Parker (11) drives past North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

After transferring to Radford in the offseason, Parker Jr. has become a feature player, starting all 19 games this season and averaging 19.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in almost 29 minutes. The Highlanders are 10-9 and in third place in the Big South Conference.

Head Coach Kevin Keatts

The 2023-24 season was huge for Keatts, who looked to establish himself as an elite ACC basketball coach. However, as any NC State fan knows, the team performed poorly last season, leading to his dismissal. He's now an analyst for ESPN.