Where Does NC State's CJ Bailey Rank Among ACC Quarterbacks?
RALEIGH — NC State fell to 4-3 with a loss to Notre Dame on the road. Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey played his worst game of the 2025 season, passing for under 200 yards and throwing for three interceptions in the fourth quarter of the defeat.
Bailey's poor performance isn't a cause for long-term concern for the Wolfpack, but it has lowered his status compared to some of the other quarterbacks in the ACC, a group that includes the current Heisman Trophy favorite.
Is the Wolfpack's sophomore quarterback still ranked toward the top of the conference?
ACC Quarterback Rankings
8. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Cal-Berkeley
The last time he played, Sagapolutele struggled mightily against Duke at home in a prove-it game for the Golden Bears. However, the flashes he showed through the team's start firmly put the freshman in the mix as one of the most talented quarterbacks in the conference. He'll have a chance to improve his standing against one of the worst defenses in the ACC, North Carolina, in Week 8.
- 1,487 passing yards
- 62.2% completion rate
- 9 touchdowns,7 interceptions
7. Cade Klubnik, Clemson
After a poor start to the season, Klubnik and the Tigers have looked more like the team many expected them to be before the season. While he's slipped from the Heisman race and the team is likely eliminated from the conference championship race with a pair of losses, Klubnik righted his personal performance with strong outings against North Carolina and Boston College.
- 1,530 passing yards
- 65.8% completion rate
- 11 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions
- 104 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns
6. CJ Bailey, NC State
Two poor performances have hurt Bailey's overall stats, but his improvement from freshman to sophomore year remains impressive. He currently leads the ACC in passing yards and trails only Carson Beck in completion percentage (among ACC quarterbacks who have started five or more games). The losses to Duke and Notre Dame produced six of his seven interceptions, as Bailey was pressing in both games to try to keep the Wolfpack in the fight. He'll need to continue to show growth as a downfield passer if the Pack wants to make a bowl game and avoid a lost season.
- 1,846 passing yards
- 72.1% completion rate
- 14 passing touchdowns, 7 interceptions
- 64 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns
5. Kevin Jennings, SMU
Jennings has the Mustangs back in the ACC race after a tough non-conference slate. His numbers improved throughout the first six games for SMU, but he'll have another major test in a rematch of the conference championship against Clemson.
- 1,658 passing yards
- 71.7% completion rate
- 15 touchdowns, 6 interceptions
- 1 rushing touchdown
4. Chandler Morris, Virginia
While Bailey and the Wolfpack were able to take down Morris, he's gone onto be the surprise performer of the conference. The veteran quarterback finds ways to win games and his gambler mindset has the No. 18 Cavaliers fighting for a spot in the conference championship game.
- 1,428 passing yards
- 69.9% completion rate
- 11 touchdowns, 4 interceptions
- 176 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns
3. Haynes King, Georgia Tech
King might be the least traditional quarterback in the conference outside of Florida State's Thomas Castellanos. Even so, he finds ways to win and is one of the most effective runners in the ACC. Georgia Tech has moved up to No. 12 in the country on the back of its savvy and tough quarterback.
- 971 passing yards
- 71.2% completion rate
- 4 passing touchdowns, 1 interception
- 440 rushing yards, 9 touchdowns
2. Darian Mensah, Duke
The move to bring in Mensah and make him the highest-paid quarterback in college football has paid off for the Blue Devils. While the season began disappointingly for Duke, Mensah and the offense have the team undefeated in conference play and he seems to be improving as the season moves forward. His prowess outside of the pocket makes him an intriguing prospect for the next level as well, although he still has a year before he can think about that.
- 1,838 passing yards
- 69.8% completion rate
- 15 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
1. Carson Beck, Miami (FL)
While he might not have the gaudy numbers some of his competition in the conference have, Beck proved he's one of the nation's best quarterbacks against some of the top defenses in college football. The Hurricanes look like a national contender behind a reborn and confident Beck.
- 1,213 passing yards
- 73.4% completion rate
- 11 touchdowns, 3 interceptions
