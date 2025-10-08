CJ Bailey's Thoughts on Notre Dame and Wolfpack's Confidence
RALEIGH — NC State quarterback CJ Bailey is set for his greatest test as a member of the Wolfpack. The sophomore will try to lead the Wolfpack offense into Notre Dame Stadium and steal a win from the No. 16 Fighting Irish.
In a dominant Week 6 win over Campbell, Bailey put together what may have been his best performance in an NC State uniform. He threw four touchdowns and finished with 337 yards passing and an 87% completion rate.
Bailey spoke to the media Tuesday as the team prepares for Notre Dame throughout the week in Raleigh before leaving for Indiana.
What Did Bailey Have To Say?
On what Notre Dame brings to the matchup defensively
- "We'll see a lot of man. A lot of base defense. We're ready to attack them as normal, as we'd attack any team. We're ready to get the run game going, ready to get the pass game going, ready to win it."
- "They're really athletic, you could say that. They do rely on their defensive backs to make plays for them. Their front four win battles, which is not going to happen."
His evaluaiton of his own performance through the first six weeks of the season
- "I feel like I've got a lot of steps to take. There's a lot of things I could've done better throughout this stretch. I feel like through these games, I've been growing. I actually have been taking steps, but I've got to take my play way higher for us to win more games."
On whether certain teams or stadiums play a factor in the team's mindset
- "We just play the team. If we think it's going to be rowdy ... Any away game that we have, we prepare by bringing loud speakers in and playing loud music before snaps and stuff just to prepare. Just in case we can't hear, whatever the case may be which won't happen."
On where he wants to improve in the second half of the season
- "Just staying consistent throughout the game. Those first halves in all of the games, I've been damn-near perfect. I just want to continue to have that in the second half, just staying the same. Being consistent."
On if any extra motivation going against Notre Dame on the road
- "I feel like I just go in the same way. That's just my mentality. I treat every game the same. Even last week, I was the same way as I am right now. I was ready to play."
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.