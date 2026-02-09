Wolfpack Closes Grueling Week with Road Win at Virginia Tech

RALEIGH — Wes Moore and NC State women's basketball needed to regain some momentum in conference play after a heartbreaking loss to No. 25 UNC on Monday. The Wolfpack responded by winning its next two games in a grueling three-game week on the schedule, wrapping up with a dominant 82-62 road victory over Virginia Tech.

The Pack leaned on some outstanding performances from its star juniors, as Zoe Brooks and Khamil Pierre each scored 25 points in Sunday's win. Those two standouts paced a vastly improved offense compared to the one that took the court for 40 minutes against the Tar Heels six days earlier in the week.

Outclassing the Hokies

Pierre paced the Wolfpack, scoring 16 points in the first half alone. She started the game shooting 8-for-11 from the field and ultimately ended up shooting 11-of-17, a massive improvement from her previous two outings. She tallied 12 rebounds for the Pack, notching her 16th double-double of the season. The performance moved her into a tie for fifth in program history for most double-doubles in a season.

The junior forward was just one part of NC State's success in scoring inside. The Wolfpack outclassed Virginia Tech inside, scoring 44 paint points, while the Hokies racked up just 36. Brooks got back on track, attacking relentlessly once again. That aggression helped her get to the free-throw line, where she knocked down 13-of-14 attempts. The guard also chipped in five rebounds and five assists.

"I think I'm best when I'm aggressive and constantly attacking," Brooks said. "I think that it's very hard to stop me from going to the basket and if you do stop me, you can also find a teammate."

The Wolfpack rode one of its dominant defensive quarters to the win, holding Virginia Tech to just eight points in the second quarter. The Hokies shot just 3-for-16 in those 10 minutes, which Brooks believed led to some of the Wolfpack's offensive success. NC State made eight of its 13 shots in the second quarter, blitzing the Hokies with 25 points. It marked the eighth time the Pack held an opponent under 10 in a quarter in the season.

NC State coach Wes Moore gestures during a women's college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the NC State Wolfpack at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Oklahoma won 103-98. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The win helped the Wolfpack gain a little more comfort in the ACC standings, especially after the earlier loss to the Tar Heels. It also proved to Moore that his team could get back up from adversity, as it won games it absolutely needed to have.

"It's a really great win, y'all," Moore said. "I have a lot of respect for Virginia Tech. Their talent, but also they're well-coached... So, I'm really proud of our players. I thought they executed really well... We really did a good job of being aggressive and trying to get downhill."

Moore, Brooks, Pierre and the rest of the Wolfpack now have a full week off before they get back on the court. That game against Syracuse will be back in Raleigh in the friendly confines of Reynolds Coliseum on Feb. 22.

