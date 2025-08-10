Wolfpack Freshman Guard Shows Off His Skills
College basketball players often use the summers to improve their game while away from their team. NC State freshman guard Matthew Able looked to be doing just that earlier in the week as he showed off his skills at a pickup run.
Able participated in one of Olin Simplis' pickup runs, showing off his skills before suiting up for the Wolfpack and first-year head coach Will Wade in the fall. The highlights from his performance provided a nice look at the young guard's development and skillset, both of which should be very exciting to fans of NC State men's basketball.
Able's Performance
The pickup games were filmed by Swish Cultures and posted to social media, showing off Able's strong guard skills.
Able's ability to get to his spots showed up particularly in the pickup run, as he was able to dissect somewhat weak defenders and pull up for easy mid-range jumpers. His strength as a shooter could open up a role sooner than expected for the Wolfpack, although the highlights don't offer much of a window into his catch-and-shoot abilities.
The guard showcased a relatively strong handle and passing ability, although the brunt of the Wolfpack's point guard and ball-handling duties is likely to fall to Tre Holloman, the Michigan State transfer.
Training with Olin Simplis, a trainer known as the guard whisperer, should help Able's development move even faster than expected. Simplis worked with a variety of NBA players over the years, including reigning NBA MVP and Champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Able's Background
Before arriving in Raleigh to run with the Wolfpack, Able was a 247Sports composite five-star recruit out of Florida. Able attended Sagemont Prep School in Broward County, where he starred on the hardwood.
In his senior season with Sagemont Prep, Able averaged 20.4 points, 2.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. His shooting was always considered his strength throughout his high school career and among talent evaluators.
Able was initially committed to Miami but de-committed after the Hurricanes' program went through a coaching change during the 2024-25 season. He became the first star recruit for Will Wade and the Wolfpack, signaling a new era of recruiting for NC State. He'll look to carve out a role early in the 2025 campaign when the season gets underway in November.
