Former NC State Standout Makes Preseason Debut
The NFL preseason is in full swing, meaning former members of the North Carolina State football program are getting reps in real games for the first time in 2025.
Several former Wolfpack stars made their debut across the league, including center Garrett Bradbury. The lineman made his debut for his new team, the New England Patriots.
The Debut
The Patriots dominated the Washington Commanders in their preseason opener, winning 48-18 in front of the home fans in Foxborough.
Bradbury opened the game as the team's starting center, along with most of the other offensive starters. The veteran played 13 snaps in the first quarter before taking a seat for the remainder of the game.
While he saw limited action, Bradbury impressed in the eyes of the PFF system. He walked off with a 92.7 PFF grade, the best of any starter for the Patriots.
The center joined the Patriots after he was released by the Minnesota Vikings in March. The Vikings drafted Bradbury in 2019 and he spent six seasons with the team, mostly as the team's starting center. The Patriots quickly scooped up the veteran lineman to help protect second-year quarterback Drake Maye, a fellow ACC product out of rival North Carolina.
Bradbury with the Wolfpack
While he ended up being an elite offensive lineman, Bradbury started in a very different role. He was recruited as a tight end and redshirted his first season after not seeing much action in that position in 2014. He transitioned to guard in 2015 but didn't see action anywhere outside of special teams plays.
By 2016, Bradbury earned a starting spot with the Wolfpack as a guard and began to find his strengths as a blocker. His trajectory in college reached its peak in the 2017 and 2018 seasons during his college career. He completed another position change, this time to the center and found his calling.
The Wolfpack allowed just 13 sacks in 13 games during the 2017 season, in large part due to Bradbury's efforts. He received national attention and praise in 2018 when he was awarded the Rimington Trophy, an award given to the nation's best center.
From tight end to NFL-starting center, Bradbury came a long away over the years and is now looking to carve out a role with his new team.
