Former Wolfpack Quarterback Makes Debut With New NFL Team
Preseason football has arrived. College football fans often flock to watch preseason games to see former members of their favorite programs suit up for new NFL teams across the country, whether it's their first appearance as a rookie or a debut with a new team.
Former standout Wolfpack quarterback Russell Wilson made his 2025 preseason debut with the New York Giants, facing the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. The veteran signal-caller was named the starting quarterback of the Giants back in July by head coach Brian Daboll.
Wilson's Performance in His Debut
Wilson started the game alongside most of the team's presumptive starters for week one, with a few notable exceptions. As is the case for many starting quarterbacks, Wilson participated in just one drive for the Giants, but it wasn't without excitement.
The quarterback architected a 12-play, 30-yard drive for New York, with the Giants settling for a field goal to take the lead. Wilson took advantage of his tight ends and running backs, completing six of his seven pass attempts for 28 yards.
While he didn't light the world on fire, Wilson displayed his veteran ability to keep a long drive going, even without star wide receiver Malik Nabers in the lineup. Ultimately, the drive stalled due to penalties by the offensive line, forcing the field goal attempt despite the veteran quarterback's attempts to keep things going.
He was replaced by first round rookie Jaxson Dart, who came in and impressed fans with a deep-ball touchdown.
Wilson With NC State
Wilson was a two-sport athlete at NC State. From 2008 to 2010, he played both football and baseball in Raleigh. He showed massive improvement between his freshman and sophomore years and took on a larger role. Here are Wilson’s Wolfpack statistics on the gridiron:
- 2008: 11 games, 1955 yards, 17 passing touchdowns, one interception, four rushing touchdowns
- 2009: 12 games, 3027 yards, 31 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions, four rushing touchdowns
- 2010: 13 games, 3563 yards, 28 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions, nine rushing touchdowns
In 2010, NC State went 9-4 and won the 2010 Champs Sports Bowl against West Virginia with Wilson leading the way. He was named second-team All-ACC after his performance that season.
