RALEIGH — During NC State's loss 76-61 to Virginia, the Wolfpack lost guard Tre Holloman to an ankle injury in the first half. After the game, Coach Will Wade wasn't sure about the status of the Michigan State transfer, except that his X-rays came back clean.

With the Pack now in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, for the first road matchup of the ACC season against Boston College, Holloman wasn't able to regain enough strength in the ankle quickly enough and will miss Tuesday's matchup with the Eagles.

What Holloman's potential absence means for NC State

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) with the ball goaded by Liberty Flames guard JJ Harper (9) during the first half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Wade and the team flew to Boston on Monday, shortly before the coach spoke to members of the media on the ACC coaches call for the week. NC State hadn't practiced before he spoke, but he explained that the plan with Holloman was to gauge the situation over the next 24 hours. Ankles can always be tricky, especially at the guard position, so the Wolfpack staff is being cautious.

"It's doing better. I don't know what his status will be for tomorrow, but it's doing better. He's in good spirits, but I don't think it's going to be anything too long-term," Wade said.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Alyn Breed (7) dribbles down the court during the first half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

While Holloman was a regular starter for the first 11 games, Wade decided to make a change before the Texas Southern game, plugging McNeese State transfer Alyn Breed into the starting five. The change came as a result of Holloman's poor shooting performance against Kansas, but also to add some spark off the bench in terms of scoring.

In 15 games this season, Holloman averaged 10.2 points while shooting a career-best 43.5% from beyond the arc, something Wade and the staff hoped he could unlock in Raleigh. However, his hot shooting start and general play style make him a higher usage player than the Wolfpack needs alongside both Darrion Williams and Quadir Copeland in the starting five. That's where Breed comes in.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack huddle during the second half of the game against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Breed provides a stable, more deliberate point guard option for NC State. In his action with the Wolfpack, he's averaging 7.8 points along with 1.8 assists, but his shooting numbers aren't nearly the same as Holloman's. However, Breed is a strong defender and solid finisher with the comfort of working alongside any combination of players Wade wants to utilize. That versatility helped him earn the starting role.

"Alyn has stepped in and done some good things. We need Alyn to be more consistent shooting the ball and make shots," Wade said. "That's what Tre brings to the table for us and Tre does a really good job of making shots. We need Alyn to make the open ones."

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE