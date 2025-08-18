NC State's 2025 Rematches No. 4: North Carolina
While the season as a whole means more, the morale of a team and its fan base can hinge on one game in each year: the rivalry game.
For NC State football, the rivalry game comes just two days after the Thanksgiving Holiday in 2025, as the North Carolina Tar Heels will travel down the road to Raleigh to face the Wolfpack.
It's a new era for Tar Heel football, while the Wolfpack continues to operate under head coach Dave Doeren in his 13th season. In 2024, NC State left Chapel Hill with a win over its in-state nemesis and secured a spot in a bowl game. Since then, a lot has changed.
The 2024 Game
Tempers flare in every rivalry game, but it felt like the Wolfpack's win over North Carolina in 2024 meant more than usual. UNC head coach Mack Brown was on his way out and the Wolfpack sent him packing with a loss.
It was a duel between the team's star running backs. Omarion Hampton was destined for the NFL, but wanted to beat the Wolfpack on his way out. He did his best, rushing for 185 yards and a touchdown while also adding 78 yards on four receptions.
NC State's Hollywood Smothers got the last laugh, however. Smothers, back for another season with the Wolfpack in 2025, capped off a 75-yard game-winning drive with a 2-yard touchdown carry to put his team up 35-30. He finished with 83 yards on 13 carries and punched into the endzone twice.
It was a solid effort from then-freshman quarterback CJ Bailey in his first-ever matchup against the arch-rivals as well. He finished with 242 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns, but did throw an interception. He tossed a 44-yard deep ball to wide receiver Noah Rogers, which helped set up the go-ahead score by Smothers.
What's Changed?
For the Tar Heels, everything. After Mack Brown officially called it quits, the Tar Heels made one of the most notable moves in the history of the sport. The program lured NFL legend Bill Belichick to Chapel Hill to coach a college team for the first time in his career.
North Carolina completely remade its roster in the offseason under Belichick. The program committed to advertising itself as an NFL feeder, preparing its players for the challenges of the next level in a way most college programs don't.
The team will have 70 new players in 2025, making it nearly unrecognizable from the squad that took the field last November against the Wolfpack. The team's quarterback, wide receivers and entire defensive line were remade by Belichick and his new staff.
"We have a lot of new players, a little over 40 from the spring and 70 guys that weren’t on last year’s team," Belichick said in early August. "The first portal, we’re just trying to find guys to fill the team. Second portal, we’re looking for good football players."
Come November, it will be a test of the two new schools of thought in college football. A battle between the importance of retention and the transfer portal.
