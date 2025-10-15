All Wolfpack

Where NC State Ranks in the ACC During Its Bye Week

The Wolfpack fell to 4-3 on the season after the loss to Notre Dame.

Tucker Sennett

Nov 9, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on prior to the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on prior to the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

RALEIGH — After NC State's loss to now No. 13 Notre Dame, the Wolfpack enters an open date or bye week in hopes of recovering from some of the injuries that have derailed the middle part of the season.

Most of the Wolfpack's ACC competition has played six or seven games by this point and the contenders have separated themselves from the pretenders in the conference power structure.

NC State's three losses in four games slid the Wolfpack down the rankings, but just how far did Dave Doeren's team fall?

ACC Power Rankings

17. North Carolina (2-3, 0-1 ACC)

Bill Belichick
Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick walks into the field before the game against the UCF Knights at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels very easily could've lost by more to Clemson in their last appearance and a media firestorm during the bye week made things even uglier in Chapel Hill. Not only is North Carolina the worst team in the ACC, but it might also be one of the worst FBS programs in the country under head coach Bill Belichick.

16. Boston College (1-5, 0-4 ACC)

Boston College
Oct 11, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Shaker Reisig (10) throws a pass during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Eagles look like a victim of too much talent exiting in one offseason. The defensive stalwarts lost by head coach Bill O'Brien to the next level hurt the unit enormously and the offense has been a massive disappointment. Even so, the Eagles were competitive in two of their three ACC losses, but face a tough schedule the rest of the way.

15. Stanford (2-4, 1-2 ACC)

Ben Gulbranson
Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Ben Gulbranson (15) throws the ball during the first quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The three teams at the bottom of the conference are about as bad as it gets, but Stanford has something the other two programs don't: a conference win. Yes, the Cardinal beat Boston College and distanced themselves from the true bottom, but things are a long way from being turned around in Palo Alto.

14. Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-2 ACC)

Kyron Drones
Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (99) in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While the Hokies got a nice win over NC State in Raleigh, it still looks like a lost season in Blacksburg. Interim head coach Philip Montgomery has done a nice job keeping things stable, but the program needs to look forward rather than worry about being competitive in 2025.

13. Syracuse (3-3, 1-2 ACC)

Fran Brown
Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown on the sideline against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Losing starting quarterback Steve Angeli hurt the Orange in a big way, but Fran Brown will make sure the team fights the rest of the way. There should be room for a couple more wins against UNC and Boston College, but bowl eligibility might be out of reach.

12. Wake Forest (3-2, 1-2 ACC)

Jake Dickert
Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert on the sideline during the first quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

First-year head coach Jake Dickert and the Demon Deacons might be the biggest surprise in the ACC. After back-to-back losses to NC State and Georgia Tech, Wake Forest bounced back with a pair of wins and could push for six wins on the season with some luck.

11. NC State (4-3, 1-2 ACC)

Dave Doeren and Marcus Freeman
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, right, and NC State head coach Dave Doeren shake hands after Notre Dame won a NCAA football game 36-7 against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A loss to a ranked Notre Dame team doesn't do much for an already struggling Wolfpack team reputationally. Doeren and his staff are dealing with a number of key injuries on the defensive side of the ball, so the open date came at a critical time. The remainder of the schedule remains difficult, although one game that looked like a surefire loss might be trending toward a massive win.

10. Florida State (3-3, 0-3 ACC)

Mike Norvell
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell after losing the game to the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Here's your potential win for the Wolfpack. The Seminoles are reeling, having lost three games in a row. The upset loss at Virginia seems to have put the defense in a bit of a tailspin after physically dominating Alabama in the season opener. Mike Norvell and the Seminoles are set to play the Wolfpack in another Friday night bout in Raleigh on Nov. 21.

9. Clemson (3-3, 2-2 ACC)

Dabo Swinney
Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Games against UNC and Boston College help any competent program look improved and the Tigers proved that over the last two weeks. With his team regaining some confidence, head coach Dabo Swinney will try to take down SMU like the Tigers did in last season's conference championship game.

8. California (4-2, 1-1 ACC)

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) warms up before taking on the Duke Blue Devils at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

With only one loss in conference play, all hope isn't lost for a plucky Golden Bears squad. Freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele made some serious mistakes against Duke in Cal's last appearance. Still, a home game against a reeling North Carolina squad should allow the young signal caller to bounce back.

7. SMU (4-2, 2-0 ACC)

SM
Oct 4, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; The SMU Mustangs defense celebrates their Club Takeaway after intercepting a Syracuse Orange pass during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Rhett Lashlee has turned things around in Dallas and the Mustangs look poised for another push to the ACC title game with some luck. They'll need to survive at least one of the Clemson and Miami games to have a shot at returning to the postseason.

6. Pitt (4-2, 2-1 ACC)

Mason Heintsche
Oct 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) leads the Pitt Band in the playing of the alma mater after defeating the Boston College Eagles at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Having problems closing games? Swap your experienced quarterback out for a true freshman and the young man will throw for over 600 yards in his first two games combined. The Panthers, now led by quarterback Mason Heintschel, went to Tallahassee and upset Florida State. It will be a difficult matchup for the Wolfpack next week.

5. Louisville (4-1, 1-1 ACC)

Louisville
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Mitchell Melton (17) sacks Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have a massive opportunity to prove they belong near the top of these rankings this week, as No. 2 Miami comes to town for a Friday night tilt. The close loss to Virginia was disappointing for this group, but it could completely erase that with a win over one of the nation's best teams.

4. Duke (4-2, 3-0 ACC)

Darian Mensah
Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils have been a different team since the end of the first quarter against NC State. Three straight ACC wins have Duke riding high before a matchup with No. 12 Georgia Tech. The winner of that game will have a major advantage at the end of the season when it comes to a potential ACC championship berth.

3. Georgia Tech (6-0, 3-0 ACC)

Brent Key
Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key celebrates after a victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Yellow Jackets continue their workmanlike march through ACC play. Brent Key's squad just finds ways to win games. Georgia Tech, now ranked No. 12, will need to be on its A-game against a massively improved Duke squad.

2. Virginia (5-1, 3-0 ACC)

Tony Elliot
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L& N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

If not for Wolfpack linebacker Cian Slone's heroics in the end zone, Virginia would be undefeated with a win over a ranked Florida State team. The Cavaliers are one of the best stories in the ACC, as coach Tony Elliott's blueprint finally came together in the first six weeks of the 2025 season.

1. Miami (5-0, 1-0 ACC)

Carson Beck
Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) throws during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes have already passed every major test, with wins over Notre Dame, Florida and Florida State in the bag. The rest of the schedule is relatively light for Miami, but the team will have to be sharp as every opponent will be looking for its signature win against the Canes.

Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future. 

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.