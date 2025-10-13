What Mason Heintschel's Breakout Means For NC State
RALEIGH — While NC State has a bye week to recover from the ugly loss to No. 16 Notre Dame, the Wolfpack can't ignore its next opponent, the Pittsburgh Panthers. Pitt moved to 4-2 with an upset win over Florida State, but found its quarterback of the future more importantly.
The Panthers made a surprising move, benching incumbent starter Eli Holstein in favor of true freshman signal caller Mason Heintschel before the game against Boston College. The move paid off in a major way for Pitt, as Heintschel won his first two starts and has the Panther offense playing at a very high level. What looked like a possible win on the difficult remaining schedule for the Wolfpack picked up a new wrinkle in the form of a young, savvy quarterback.
More Difficult Preparation
While Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi and his defensive staff will have seven games on tape of Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey, NC State defensive coordinator DJ Eliot and his assistants will only have three games worth of tape on Heintschel.
Throughout the early part of the season, Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren discussed the difficulties of preparing for teams because of massive changes made in the transfer portal. While Heintschel wasn't a portal addition, he marks a significant change at the most important position on the field. To make matters worse for NC State, Heintschel looks to be a more dynamic player than his predecessor and has changed the complexion of Pitt's offense in just two games.
Star in the Making?
Holstein was expected to be one of the stronger passers in the ACC before the season, but struggled with turnovers and consistency in Pitt's first four games. Heintschel came in and immediately made a major impact.
In his debut against a lowly Boston College team, Heintschel dominated. The freshman completed 30 of his 41 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns. He proved he wasn't a one-hit wonder, leading Pitt to an upset win over No. 25 Florida State in Doak Campbell Stadium. It wasn't flawless, as he threw two interceptions in the win, but he still threw for over 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the surprising win.
Heintschel's mobility and different look will be something NC State has to begin preparing for during the bye week. The Wolfpack handled Notre Dame freshman quarterback CJ Carr fairly well, at least for a half, before the offense stranded the defense on the field far too much in the loss to the Fighting Irish. Heintschel should be another unique test for the unit coming out of the bye.
