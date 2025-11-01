By the Numbers: NC State vs. Georgia Tech History
RALEIGH — Georgia Tech will arrive at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday with a bullseye on its back, as the Yellow Jackets sit at No. 8 in the latest AP poll. With parity reigning across college football in 2025, NC State could be the latest disruptor in the ACC, foiling the playoff hopes of the 8-0 Yellow Jackets.
The 2024 chapter of the NC State and Georgia Tech matchup ended in disappointment for Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren and Co., as the Yellow Jackets squeezed out a win in Bobby Dodd Stadium. Can the 13-year veteran stun Georgia Tech on Saturday? The history says it might be harder than many would hope.
The Doeren Era
Saturday's game will be the fifth time NC State takes on the Institute during the Doeren era. While the longtime Wolfpack coach had some success against other regular opponents in the ACC, the Yellow Jackets don't fall into that category. In the four previous matchups, NC State is 1-3, but the game have been decided by an average of 4.3 points.
Doeren faced off against Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key for the first time last season. Sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers ran for a 53-yard touchdown to put the Pack up 29-23 late in the fourth quarter. Yellow Jacket quarterback Aaron Philo, who played most of the game instead of Haynes King, led a game-winning drive, ending the contest 30-29.
The Carter's Magic
Before the game against Notre Dame and the buildup to Saturday's matchup, Doeren continually stated he's pulled rabbits out of hats against elite competition before. Nobody would know better.
The last time NC State hosted a top 10 program in Raleigh back in 2021, Doeren and the Wolfpack stunned No. 9 Clemson. It took two overtimes, but NC State held on to secure a 27-21 win over Dabo Swinney's Tigers.
Carter-Finley Stadium played a huge role in that game and could be massive in an upset bid on Saturday as well. The matchup falls during NC State's Homecoming celebration, so the crowd should be impressive for a very important game as the program sits at a crossroads.
