NC State Defense Makes Key Adjustments Ahead of Duke Clash
North Carolina State has undergone changes to its schematic values of the defense this past offseason. Fans have seen it with the new multiple scheme, and being three weeks in, how has it gone?
Basing the defense on stats, it’s been up and done. Specifically, when you look at it like this.
In the first half against East Carolina, mixed in with the second half against Virginia and Wake Forest. The Wolfpack defense has given up 5.2 yards a play, 0.8 points a drive, and 44 percent three-and-outs.
Now let’s change the scope.
In the second half against East Carolina, mixed in with the first half against Virginia and Wake Forest, the defense has given up 6.6 yards a play, 3.9 yards a drive, and seven percent three-and-outs.
Adjustments and tweaks have been key.
- “Well, we use everything that we have available,” Defensive line coach Charley Wiles said. “Now with the iPads and being able to show some clips and adjustments. We make our halftime adjustments based off of what they’ve been doing and had some success…But it really comes down to tackling and beating blocks, that kind of thing.”
Head coach Dave Doeren echoed the same mindset in his Monday presser.
- “It was bad football,” Doeren said. “That was the trend. We weren't playing aggressive. It's not about blitzing. It's about getting your feet in the ground, getting off, playing with technique, trusting what you see. You see a lot ... With the portal, new coaches, new coordinators, there's a lot of adjusting going.”
Adjustment is everywhere within a football team, within a football season. Players in and out of lineups. Playing against different schemes every week and, most importantly, adjusting to those new teammates.
NC State’s recent transfer class has seemingly adjusted to the city of Raleigh, with defensive transfers like Cian Slone, Sebastian Harsh and Kenny Soares Jr. finding success in the Wolfpack jersey early on in the season.
This weekend, every transfer will experience something for the first time in taking on another in-state rival with Duke. A pivotal ACC match early in the season brings an opportunity for NC State to gain some early ground in the ACC standings. A big game, but Wiles doesn't think so. He understands the magnitude of the results from the matchup, but at the end of the day, it’s back to the basics.
- “It’s a big game because it’s the next game, right,” Wiles said. “It happens to be 30 minutes away against a group that’s beat us four times out of the last five. We’re all very aware of that. But then how do you win? And it’s the same formula. You got to win the line of scrimmage on both sides…Tackle, no explosives. Don’t turn it over.”
