NC State Releases Depth Chart Full of Surprises Before Opener
NC State pushed its depth chart release about as late as possible, with the program finally releasing its starters to the public a few hours before the season opener against East Carolina is set to kick off Thursday night.
Head coach Dave Doeren preferred to keep his decisions to himself as late as possible in years past, but with new ACC injury reporting guidelines, the team will be more open with its roster than before.
The depth chart for the season opener didn't come without any surprises, with a few names not expected to play a pivotal role right away slotted into starting roles for the Wolfpack.
The Surprises
Due to the suspensions of right guard Val Erickson and nose tackle Brandon Cleveland stemming from the brawl in last year's Military Bowl loss to ECU, a pair of young players have been thrust into starting roles in the first half. Redshirt sophomore Kamen Smith will get the start at right guard for at least the first half. Freshman defensive tackle Josiah Victor will get some reps for Cleveland in the first half alongside graduate seniors Chazz Wallace and Travali Price.
One of the biggest surprises came in the defensive backfield. Redshirt freshman safety Ronnie Royal III spoke to the media last week and seemed to accept a role behind some of the veteran players on the roster. To many's surprise, Royal will get the start at free safety for the Wolfpack Thursday night.
As for the special teams, Doeren rolled with youth over experience once again. He opted to start redshirt freshman placekicker Nick Konieczynski over graduate senior Kanoah Vinesett. Doeren announced the move on his weekly radio appearance, claiming Konieczynski won the job during fall camp with some solid performances.
The Regulars and Full Depth Chart
The rest of the depth chart didn't include many shocking decisions, and it's expected that there will be frequent rotation of players on the defensive side of the ball. To no one's surprise, sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey will get the start for the Wolfpack as one of the team captains.
Here is the full depth chart:
Offense
Position
Name
Class
LT
Jacarrius Peak
R-Jr
Darion Rivers
R-So
LG
Anthony Carter Jr.
Gr.
Trent Mitchell
R-Fr
C
Jalen Grant
Gr.
Spike Sowells
Fr.
RG
Kamen Smith
R-So.
OR
Val Erickson
R-So.
OR
Yousef Mugharbil
R-Sr.
RT
Teague Andersen
R-So.
Rico Jackson
R-So.
TE - B
Justin Joly
Jr.
Preston Douglas
Fr.
TE - Y
Cody Hardy
Sr.
Dante Daniel
R-Sr.
X
Wesley Grimes
Sr.
Teddy Hoffman
Fr.
Ethan Dowdy
Jr.
Y
Keenan Jackson
So.
Ashton Locklear
R-Jr.
Z
Noah Rogers
R-So.
Terrell Anderson
So.
RB
Hollywood Smothers
So.
Duke Scott
R-Fr.
Coleson Fields
R-So.
Darius Johnson
R-So.
QB
CJ Bailey
So.
Lex Thomas
R-So.
Will Wilson
Fr.
Defense
Position
Name
Class
E
Sabastian Harsh
Gr.
Chase Bond
R-Fr.
N
Brandon Cleveland
Sr.
Chazz Wallace
Gr.
Josiah Victor
Fr.
T
Travali Price
Gr.
Isaiah Shirley
R-So.
AJ Prim
R-So.
JACK
Cian Slone
Gr.
OR
Tra Thomas
Gr.
Nickel
Jackson Vick
R-Jr.
Assad Brown
R-Fr.
Jaren Sensabaugh
R-Fr.
MLB
Sean Brown
Gr.
OR
AJ Richardson
Jr.
Logan Foust
R-Fr.
WLB
Caden Fordham
Gr.
OR
AJ Richardson
Jr.
Zane Williams
R-Fr.
SAM
Kenny Soares Jr.
Gr.
Ke'Von Carter
Fr.
LCB
Devon Marshall
Sr.
Michael Tate
R-So.
Jivan Baly
R-Fr.
SS
JJ Johnson
Gr.
Brody Barnhardt
R-Fr.
Zack Meyers
R-So.
FS
Ronnie Royal III
R-Fr.
Tristan Teasdell
Fr.
RCB
Jamel Johnson
R-Jr.
Brian Nelson II
R-So.
Special Teams
Joining placekicker Nick Konieczynski will be punter Caden Noonkester and long snapper Jake Mann. Redshirt freshman Charlie Birtwistle will handle kickoff duties. Receiver Wesley Grimes will return punts while running back Duke Scott will run back kicks.
With the lineup officially set, the Wolfpack is set to storm Carter-Finley Stadium at 7 P.M. EST.
