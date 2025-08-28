All Wolfpack

NC State Releases Depth Chart Full of Surprises Before Opener

The program opted for some interesting choices in the starting group.

Tucker Sennett

Nov 11, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; The North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet rests on the bench during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; The North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet rests on the bench during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

NC State pushed its depth chart release about as late as possible, with the program finally releasing its starters to the public a few hours before the season opener against East Carolina is set to kick off Thursday night.

Head coach Dave Doeren preferred to keep his decisions to himself as late as possible in years past, but with new ACC injury reporting guidelines, the team will be more open with its roster than before.

The depth chart for the season opener didn't come without any surprises, with a few names not expected to play a pivotal role right away slotted into starting roles for the Wolfpack.

Dave Doere
Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren after a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Surprises

Due to the suspensions of right guard Val Erickson and nose tackle Brandon Cleveland stemming from the brawl in last year's Military Bowl loss to ECU, a pair of young players have been thrust into starting roles in the first half. Redshirt sophomore Kamen Smith will get the start at right guard for at least the first half. Freshman defensive tackle Josiah Victor will get some reps for Cleveland in the first half alongside graduate seniors Chazz Wallace and Travali Price.

One of the biggest surprises came in the defensive backfield. Redshirt freshman safety Ronnie Royal III spoke to the media last week and seemed to accept a role behind some of the veteran players on the roster. To many's surprise, Royal will get the start at free safety for the Wolfpack Thursday night.

As for the special teams, Doeren rolled with youth over experience once again. He opted to start redshirt freshman placekicker Nick Konieczynski over graduate senior Kanoah Vinesett. Doeren announced the move on his weekly radio appearance, claiming Konieczynski won the job during fall camp with some solid performances.

The Regulars and Full Depth Chart

The rest of the depth chart didn't include many shocking decisions, and it's expected that there will be frequent rotation of players on the defensive side of the ball. To no one's surprise, sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey will get the start for the Wolfpack as one of the team captains.

Here is the full depth chart:

Offense

Position

Name

Class

LT

Jacarrius Peak

R-Jr

Darion Rivers

R-So

LG

Anthony Carter Jr.

Gr.

Trent Mitchell

R-Fr

C

Jalen Grant

Gr.

Spike Sowells

Fr.

RG

Kamen Smith

R-So.

OR

Val Erickson

R-So.

OR

Yousef Mugharbil

R-Sr.

RT

Teague Andersen

R-So.

Rico Jackson

R-So.

TE - B

Justin Joly

Jr.

Preston Douglas

Fr.

TE - Y

Cody Hardy

Sr.

Dante Daniel

R-Sr.

X

Wesley Grimes

Sr.

Teddy Hoffman

Fr.

Ethan Dowdy

Jr.

Y

Keenan Jackson

So.

Ashton Locklear

R-Jr.

Z

Noah Rogers

R-So.

Terrell Anderson

So.

RB

Hollywood Smothers

So.

Duke Scott

R-Fr.

Coleson Fields

R-So.

Darius Johnson

R-So.

QB

CJ Bailey

So.

Lex Thomas

R-So.

Will Wilson

Fr.

Defense

Position

Name

Class

E

Sabastian Harsh

Gr.

Chase Bond

R-Fr.

N

Brandon Cleveland

Sr.

Chazz Wallace

Gr.

Josiah Victor

Fr.

T

Travali Price

Gr.

Isaiah Shirley

R-So.

AJ Prim

R-So.

JACK

Cian Slone

Gr.

OR

Tra Thomas

Gr.

Nickel

Jackson Vick

R-Jr.

Assad Brown

R-Fr.

Jaren Sensabaugh

R-Fr.

MLB

Sean Brown

Gr.

OR

AJ Richardson

Jr.

Logan Foust

R-Fr.

WLB

Caden Fordham

Gr.

OR

AJ Richardson

Jr.

Zane Williams

R-Fr.

SAM

Kenny Soares Jr.

Gr.

Ke'Von Carter

Fr.

LCB

Devon Marshall

Sr.

Michael Tate

R-So.

Jivan Baly

R-Fr.

SS

JJ Johnson

Gr.

Brody Barnhardt

R-Fr.

Zack Meyers

R-So.

FS

Ronnie Royal III

R-Fr.

Tristan Teasdell

Fr.

RCB

Jamel Johnson

R-Jr.

Brian Nelson II

R-So.

Special Teams

Joining placekicker Nick Konieczynski will be punter Caden Noonkester and long snapper Jake Mann. Redshirt freshman Charlie Birtwistle will handle kickoff duties. Receiver Wesley Grimes will return punts while running back Duke Scott will run back kicks.

With the lineup officially set, the Wolfpack is set to storm Carter-Finley Stadium at 7 P.M. EST.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.

Home/Football