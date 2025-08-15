All Wolfpack

Redshirt Freshman Could Be Future for NC State Linebacker Room

Linebacker transfer from Alabama joins the Wolfpack with major upside

Daniel Rios

Mar 6, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Linebacker Sterling Dixon does a drill during practice for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team Wednesday.
Mar 6, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Linebacker Sterling Dixon does a drill during practice for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team Wednesday. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Alabama transfer linebacker Sterling Dixon now wears a different shade of red with the Wolfpack. In NC State's 2025 transfer class, Dixon was ranked as the third-highest incoming transfer according to 247Sports.

He's a young player, as he's only a redshirt freshman, giving new defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot a player to work with over the next couple of years. Along with Eliot, Dixon has proven players whom he can learn from in the linebacker room as well.

High School  

Dixon was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He committed to Alabama, as he fielded other offers from other SEC schools, such as Auburn and Arkansas. As a high-school player, he showcased explosiveness and some surprising bend for such a young player. 

He attended Spanish Fort High School in Alabama, and totaled 250 tackles, 70 tackles for loss and 27 sacks. 

Alabama

Dixon only saw action in three games while at Alabama, contributing one tackle. While not seeing much action, Dixon spent most of his true freshman season learning what it took to be a college football player and getting his body to the size needed to compete. 

Sterling Dixon
Mar 6, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Linebacker Sterling Dixon does a drill during practice for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team Wednesday. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

With limited playing time, it was time for a change. 

Joining the Wolfpack 

In January, Dixon officially committed to NC State. He preserved his redshirt, giving him four years of eligibility after joining the Pack. He arrived on campus at 202 pounds, and by the time spring camp started, he was weighing in at 212. 

The high-profile transfer could be a key rotational player for the Wolfpack in the 2025 season. The linebacker room doesn't have the most depth outside the presumed starters in Caden Fordham and Sean Brown. If Dixon can understand new defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot's new defensive scheme, he can see some time at the outside linebacker position. 

Sean Brown
Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Sean Brown (0) reacts after recovering a fumble in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Even if he doesn't see time this fall, 2025 marks the last season of eligibility for Brown and Fordham. Temple transfer Tra Thomas is a graduate student, giving him one more year. If Dixon can build on some good muscle and continue to learn the intricacies of the new defense, he certainly would put himself in play to be a starter for the Wolfpack in 2026. 

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Daniel Rios
DANIEL RIOS

Daniel Rios graduated from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His deep passion for sports has taken him to positions at ESPN and Cronkite News. Currently, he serves as the Assistant Beat Writer for the North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.