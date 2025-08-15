Redshirt Freshman Could Be Future for NC State Linebacker Room
Alabama transfer linebacker Sterling Dixon now wears a different shade of red with the Wolfpack. In NC State's 2025 transfer class, Dixon was ranked as the third-highest incoming transfer according to 247Sports.
He's a young player, as he's only a redshirt freshman, giving new defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot a player to work with over the next couple of years. Along with Eliot, Dixon has proven players whom he can learn from in the linebacker room as well.
High School
Dixon was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He committed to Alabama, as he fielded other offers from other SEC schools, such as Auburn and Arkansas. As a high-school player, he showcased explosiveness and some surprising bend for such a young player.
He attended Spanish Fort High School in Alabama, and totaled 250 tackles, 70 tackles for loss and 27 sacks.
Alabama
Dixon only saw action in three games while at Alabama, contributing one tackle. While not seeing much action, Dixon spent most of his true freshman season learning what it took to be a college football player and getting his body to the size needed to compete.
With limited playing time, it was time for a change.
Joining the Wolfpack
In January, Dixon officially committed to NC State. He preserved his redshirt, giving him four years of eligibility after joining the Pack. He arrived on campus at 202 pounds, and by the time spring camp started, he was weighing in at 212.
The high-profile transfer could be a key rotational player for the Wolfpack in the 2025 season. The linebacker room doesn't have the most depth outside the presumed starters in Caden Fordham and Sean Brown. If Dixon can understand new defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot's new defensive scheme, he can see some time at the outside linebacker position.
Even if he doesn't see time this fall, 2025 marks the last season of eligibility for Brown and Fordham. Temple transfer Tra Thomas is a graduate student, giving him one more year. If Dixon can build on some good muscle and continue to learn the intricacies of the new defense, he certainly would put himself in play to be a starter for the Wolfpack in 2026.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.