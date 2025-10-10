By the Numbers: The History of NC State vs. Notre Dame
RALEIGH — NC State and No. 16 Notre Dame will face off Saturday in South Bend. Saturday's game will mark the fifth edition of this matchup and only the fourth regular-season tilt between the two teams.
The Wolfpack enters the game with a 4-2 overall record and a 1-2 conference record. Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish lost their first two games of the season to fellow contenders Miami and Texas A&M, but bounced back with three straight victories. It will be the second time Dave Doeren and Freeman have met as coaches.
While the history between NC State and Notre Dame is somewhat limited going into the fifth matchup, the pair had some interesting battles in the prior matchups.
Digging Deeper
The roots between Notre Dame and NC State run deeper than just head-to-head matchups. Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan graduated from Notre Dame in 1990. His father, Gene, served as the athletic director for the Fighting Irish from 1981 to 1987 and subsequently became the commissioner of the ACC.
The college connections don't stop with Corrigan. Doeren and Notre Dame defensive coordinator Chris Ash went to college at Drake University together. The pair came up through the coaching ranks with one another, sharing stops at their alma mater and at Wisconsin as assistants.
The Wolfpack and the Fighting Irish share history, as both were led by Lou Holtz at different times. Holtz led NC State from 1972 to 1975, before his incredibly successful tenure as Notre Dame's head coach from 1986 to 1996.
Signature Wins
One of the most important and notable moments of Doeren's career came against the Irish. Notre Dame traveled to Raleigh in 2016, as Hurricane Matthew ravaged the coastal areas of the state. Some of the torrential rains moved toward Carter-Finley Stadium, creating extremely adverse conditions for the game.
Doeren's Wolfpack survived in a 10-3 thriller in the pouring rain. Safety Dexter Wright scored the game's only touchdown, returning a blocked punt for a score. While Notre Dame was in the midst of a poor season, the win gave Doeren a major moment against a powerful opponent, something he lacked up to that point.
In the 2003 Gator Bowl, NC State and the 11th-ranked Irish faced off. It was the Wolfpack's winningest season in program history and head coach Chuck Amato capped things off in style in Jacksonville.
Amato's Wolfpack took down Notre Dame 28-6 behind a strong performance from legendary quarterback Philip Rivers. The future NFL star threw for 228 yards and a pair of touchdowns, leading his team to victory over Tyrone Willingham's Irish.
