Wolfpack's Duke Scott Confident After Big Win Over Campbell
RALEIGH — NC State's dominant 56-10 win offered plenty of opportunities for different players to get involved. Sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers finished the game with six total touches and barely played after the first half, giving redshirt freshman tailback Duke Scott the brunt of the work Saturday.
Scott responded with his best game as a member of the Wolfpack, finishing the game with 10 carries for 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also caught one pass for a 13-yard gain.
The redshirt freshman spoke to the media about his growth and his increasingly large role within NC State's offense as the season moves along.
Watch Scott's Press Conference Here
Here is a partial transcript of Scott's availability:
On his mindset when trying to get first downs for the Wolfpack
- "What goes through my head is pretty much don't let the first guy tackle you and pretty much just run violent. Anybody who is in the way, anybody who's trying to tackle me, I just punish them. That's my whole goal."
On sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey's response in the last two games after throwing three interceptions in the Duke loss
- "At practice, it's always just a 1-0 mentality. We kind of just, whatever happens, we reflect on the games, every game we go through. After that, we move on. Every week, that's our goal."
On his toughness-first mentality as a running back
- "It's definitely something that I've been working on and just continuing to work on. It comes from something that's inside of me. I'm a really competitive person. My whole goal is the person who's trying to tackle me; that's somebody who's trying to take away from who I am. I just take it very personally when somebody is trying to tackle me."
On younger players being able to get reps in the blowout win
- "It's awesome. These guys work just as hard as us. They're with us, bleeding with us, sweating with us. Just seeing them also be able to reap the reward of all the hard work, it's always so great to see."
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and@SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email towolfpackonsi@gmail.comto potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.