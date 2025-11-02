Wolfpack's Redshirt Freshman Hero Speaks After Upsetting Georgia Tech
RALEIGH — The next man up mentality that dominated NC State's talking points over the last three weeks with numerous injuries mounting up showed up in a major way as the Wolfpack upset No. 8 Georgia Tech.
The embodiment of that spirit on Saturday was redshirt freshman Duke Scott, who stepped up in the absence of star sophomore Hollywood Smothers. Scott finished with 196 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.
The young tailback spoke to members of the media about his clutch performance and the team's signature win of the 2025 season.
Watch Scott's Press Conference
Notable Scott Quotes
On his mindset heading into the Georgia Tech game knowing he'd be the lead running back
- "I knew I had to come with a different mindset. I knew I was going to carry over my game. I knew I was going to be physical. I was going to run as hard as I possibly could. I had a chip on my shoulder."
- "I was doing it for Hollywood (Smothers). I knew he couldn't play. I knew there's nothing he would want to do more than to play, so I just knew I had to do it for him, too."
On getting an opportunity after redshirting
- "It's a blessing. There's so much work that went on under the lights, stuff that wasn't really recognized in that time period, but I just knew I had to keep my head down and just pray on it and I'm just blessed to be here."
On giving the fans an opportunity to storm the field with the big upset
- "It was awesome, especially being a part of it. You always see it on TV and all that stuff, the fans rushing the crowd. It was awesome to be a part of it. I got to take a lot of good pictures and just interact with fans."
On maintaining the two-possession lead for most of the game
- "It's a 'bend, don't break' mentality, so when they would bend a little bit and didn't break, we knew on offense, we're going to make them pay for breaking."
- "That was our whole mindset every time that they didn't capitalize on being in the red zone, where the defense held them. We knew we were going to strike back even harder."
