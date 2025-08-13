EA College Football 26 predicted NC State’s 2025 Season
With the Wolfpack football season so close, but so far, there is a lot of anticipation for how the Wolfpack will bounce back from a disappointing 2024 season. The team has a young quarterback, playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, and a new defensive scheme that looks to cause havoc.
It'd be nice to simulate it all to see how the 2025 season will play out. Luckily, it's possible to sim it all using EA Sports College Football 26, while it may not play out as the video game predicts, it's all in good fun to see what the sim engine has in store for the Wolfpack in 2025.
Results
The results may not be what fans hoped for in the 2025 season. NC State finished (4-8, 2-7 ACC), earning them the 15th-ranked spot in the ACC overall. Certainly not what Wolfpack fans would hope for, but it's just a video game…right?
CJ Bailey played in all 12 games, ending his sophomore campaign with a 56% completion percentage with 3,203 yards, 25 touchdowns and throwing 10 interceptions. He certainly took a jump compared to his 2024 numbers, but he wasn't good enough for overall team success.
He led an offense that averaged 24.7 points a game, 367 yards of offense and 17.4 first downs a game. In this season's sim, based on yardage, the Wolfpack offense would be one of the mid-tier offenses in the country.
The defense, on the other hand, didn't improve all that much either. The team only sustained 22 sacks for the season, which is two fewer than in 2025, and it's been clear for the Wolfpack all offseason long that they want to get after the quarterback more efficiently. According to College Football 26, that won't happen for 2025.
Jayden "Duke" Scott led the rushing attack, rushing for 536 yards and six touchdowns. It wasn't efficient either, as he only averaged 44.7 yards a game on 125 total carries. Hollywood Smother was second with 412 yards on 74 carries, but he sustained an injury during the season, as he only played six games.
The receiving game, on the other hand, had some breakouts for the Wolfpack. Wesley Grimes led the team with 843 yards. Terrell Anderson was just behind him with 814, Justin Joly with 612 and Noah Rodgers with 570. With a receiving core with many questions going into 2025, the group performed well and were reliable targets for Bailey all season long.
Regarding the defense, Caden Fordham led the team in tackles with 79, Justin Terrell led the team in tackles for loss with nine and Bradon Cleveland led the team in sacks with 5.5. Fordham, coming off an injury and leading the team in tackles, would be a great comeback story, as he sustained a season-ending injury last season.
But for the pressure department, the transfers the Wolfpack gained this offseason didn't give them as much juice as they'd hoped. Sabastian Harsh only reached the quarterback twice, and Cian Slone only got half a sack.
In terms of coverage, Brian Nelson II was tied for the interception lead with two, tying with Fordham. Fordham also led the team in pass deflections, but Sean Brown led the team in forced fumbles and fumbles recovered.
Outlook
While the record may not be what Wolfpack fans would anticipate, there are some positives if the season plays out like this. According to the stats, Bailey has taken a step and found a favorable connection with a young receiver like Terrell Anderson.
Something for new offensive coordinator Kurt Roper to build on going into 2026, and Scott finding a solidified role in the offense, after a shaky 2025 season, but certainly one that comes with good experience.
The defense didn't find any footing by supplying a rough 2025 season for Wolfpack fans. The pass rush didn't gain the extra pressure NC State hopes to get this upcoming season, but just like previously mentioned, it's just a video game, so all of this doesn't matter, right?
