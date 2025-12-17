NC State Labeled Tough Gasparilla Bowl Draw by Memphis Coach

RALEIGH — Earlier in the 2025 season, NC State suffered a loss to an interim head coach when the Wolfpack fell at home to Virginia Tech, led at the time by Philip Montgomery. The Pack is set to face another interim coach in Friday's Gasparilla Bowl matchup, as the Memphis Tigers promoted associate head coach Reggie Howard to the temporary position.

While Howard won't be the leader of the program beyond the Gasparilla Bowl, he will be the one to finish the year with this group of Tigers after their 8-4 season. Howard spoke to the media before Friday's tilt and praised many aspects of the NC State program, understanding the challenges the Pack presents his team.

Howard's thoughts on NC State

From a preparation standpoint, not much changed for NC State with Howard in charge of the Tigers, as Ryan Silverfield departed when he accepted a head coaching position at Arkansas. Howard followed suit, trying to maintain that sense of normalcy for a program in transition and finishing what Silverfield started against the Pack. For Howard, NC State's strength starts offensively.

" I think they have some really good players on offense, starting with their quarterback," Howard began. "I think (CJ Bailey) is a dynamic guy that can get the ball anywhere around the field. I think he has done a good job with leadership, as well as his poise. He does a good job of running the ball when he has to."

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) celebrates with running back Hollywood Smothers (3) after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Howard didn't stop his praise for State's offense with Bailey. The Wolfpack's playmakers stuck out to the interim coach when planning for NC State, particularly two stars who earned All-ACC honors for their efforts throughout the 2025 campaign.

"Their running back, the Hollywood (Smothers) kid, man, the kid's a home run guy," Howard said. "Great speed, track speed, so you've really got to worry about that guy and then I think the next guy that's really a big factor is the tight end. (Justin) Joly. That kid right there, that's an NFL tight end... when you look at those three guys just in itself, that's going to be a challenge for us on defense."

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (1) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

NC State's defense, which turned things around in the final three weeks of the season somewhat surprisingly, will certainly be tested by a Memphis offense that averaged 33.6 points per game heading into the bowl game. However, Howard pointed out some of the challenges the Wolfpack defense could pose to his talented offensive unit.

"Up front, they've got some guys that can create some havoc and on the back end, they have some guys that can make some plays on the ball," Howard said. "And then in the middle, they've got a linebacker, (Caden Fordham), that makes every freaking tackle. 152 tackles, fifth in the nation. He's the guy that doesn't come off the field. Talent, talent, talent all across the field."

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren watches from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

For a coach in Howard's position, it's hard not to acknowledge the stability of the NC State program. Dave Doeren finished his 13th season with an 11th bowl bid and opted to return for a 14th season in Raleigh immediately after his fifth-straight win over rival North Carolina. Memphis is a program stuck in a Group of Five wheel that sees its coaches poached year after year for bigger jobs. Howard is just another cog in that machine, but he showed his respect for what Doeren has done with the Wolfpack.

"From a coaching standpoint, you have some stability from a coach that's been in the role for 13 years," the Memphis coach said.

Enjoyed ⁦the @GasparillaBowl⁩ VIP welcome event last night with my former ⁦@MemphisFB⁩ teammate‼️ Everything has been 1st 🥇 class‼️Ⓜ️💙🤝 #GTG pic.twitter.com/lvvMDFOmy9 — Reggie Howard (@reggiehoward) December 16, 2025

Howard chose to soak up the experience of being a head coach, even if just for one game, rather than focus on the future, whatever it may hold. Memphis and NC State find themselves trying to both continue and end streaks of bowl success and misery. The Tigers are looking for a fifth-straight win in the postseason, while Doeren is hunting for his first bowl victory since the 2017 Sun Bowl.

As for coaching against an interim head coach, Doeren expects the team's DNA to remain the same. Whether his team can execute or not is the question. Either way, the Wolfpack gets a chance to end a difficult period with a massive win on Friday in Tampa.

Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.