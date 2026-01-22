NC State Extends Offer To Top 2027 Lineman

North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have been highly active on the high school recruiting trail lately.

Over the past few days, the Wolfpack have begun targeting some of the top prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, including extending an offer to a four-star offensive lineman and a top-100 overall player in the country.

Wolfpack Offers Four-Star 2027 Offensive Lineman

On Jan. 20, NC State extended an offer to Jordan Agbanoma, a four-star interior offensive lineman from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. He shared on X that the Wolfpack had offered him, writing, “Blessed to receive an offer from NC state!”

NC State is the 27th Division I program to extend an offer to Agbanoma, joining some of the nation’s top programs, including Ohio State, Michigan, and Texas A&M. The young offensive lineman is among the most coveted prospects in the 2027 class and has already taken unofficial visits to Alabama, Auburn, and Nebraska.

While several programs are pursuing him, Agbanoma recently told Rivals’ Greg Biggins that Texas A&M, Nebraska, Georgia, and Alabama are the four programs that stand out most in his recruitment. He’s scheduled to visit College Station with the Aggies on January 24 and is expected to take several more trips throughout the offseason before making a decision.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Wolpack’s offer to Agbanoma comes relatively late in his recruitment process, and Doeren and company will have to make up a lot of ground in the next few weeks if they want any chance of landing the four-star offensive lineman.

He would be a massive addition to NC State’s 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 89 overall player nationally, the No. 5 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 12 prospect from Georgia.

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

With Agbanoma already narrowing his list, it’s going to be hard for NC State to assert itself as a contender in his recruitment. Still, if the Wolfpack can make a push to get him to campus in Raleigh for a visit at some point this offseason, they should be able to improve their standing in his recruitment.

Although it’s a long shot for NC State to win Agbanoma’s recruitment, the good news is that the young offensive lineman hasn’t set a commitment date, giving the Wolfpack plenty of time to make progress with the four-star prospect.

Extending an offer to Agbanoma at least allows Doeren and his staff to get involved in his recruitment and opens the door for the Wolfpack to land one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 class.

