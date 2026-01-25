NC State Extends Offer To 4-Star 2027 Lineman

NC State and head coach Dave Doeren have been highly active on the high school recruiting trail throughout the 2027 cycle. So far, the Wolfpack have secured commitments from two three-star prospects and are pursuing several other top recruits in the class.

One of those recruits is a four-star defensive lineman from Maryland and a top-200 prospect in the country, who NC State extended an offer to earlier this week.

Wolfpack Offers Top 2027 Defensive Lineman

On Jan. 23, NC State extended an offer to Joseph Buchanan III, a four-star defensive lineman from McDonogh School in Baltimore, Maryland. He shared on X that the Wolfpack had offered him, writing, “Blessed to receive an offer from NC State!”

Blessed to receive an offer from NC State! #NOHATEZONE💕 pic.twitter.com/vG9mSjzUUp — Joseph "Buc" Buchanan III 4⭐️ (@sackchasin_buc) January 23, 2026

NC State’s offer to Buchanan comes at an interesting time in his recruitment, as back in December, Rivals’ Chad Simmons reported that the four-star defensive lineman had named Indiana, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, UNC, and USC as his top six schools.

At the time, Buchanan had told Simmons that those six programs were the ones he wanted to prioritize heading into the offseason, leaving the door open for other schools to get involved in his recruitment.

NC State became the 22nd Division I program to offer Buchanan, and the second team to do so after he named his top six, joining LSU, which extended an offer to him on Jan. 23.

Although the Wolfpack is entering the mix for Buchanan relatively late in his recruitment, it’s clear he’s still considering schools outside his top six, which should give Doeren and company a chance to establish themselves as a contender for him in the coming weeks.

Buchanan is coming off a strong season at McDonogh and is one of the top defensive lineman recruits in the country. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 158 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 19 defensive lineman, and the No. 5 prospect in Maryland.

While there’s a strong chance Buchanan would at least consider NC State, the bad news for the Wolfpack is that the young defensive lineman has set his commitment date for Feb. 15, leaving Doeren and his staff little time to make up ground in his recruitment.

NC State faces an uphill battle to secure a commitment from Buchanan, and it’s unlikely that Doeren and company will be able to get him on campus in Raleigh for a visit before he makes a decision. Still, extending an offer at the very least gives the Wolfpack a fighting chance to land one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class.

