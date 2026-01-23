NC State Offers Pair of 2027 Georgia Defensive Backs

Now that the college football offseason is officially underway, NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have shifted their focus to the high school recruiting trail as they continue to make progress with some of the country's top prospects.

Over the past few days, the Wolfpack have begun targeting several talented recruits in the 2027 class, including extending offers to a pair of defensive back prospects from Georgia.

Wolfpack Offers Two 2027 Defensive Backs From Georgia

On Jan. 21, NC State extended offers to two 2027 defensive back prospects from Georgia: Jeremiah Procotor, a safety recruit from Gainesville High School in Atlanta, and Bryce Woods, a cornerback recruit from Woodward Academy in Atlanta.

Dec 29, 2017; El Paso, TX, United States; General view of the helmets of the Arizona State Sun Devils and the North Carolina State Wolfpack before the 2017 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images | Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images

Both defensive backs are talented prospects and would be fantastic additions to the Wolfpack’s 2027 class. Here’s a closer look at Proctor and Woods, along with where NC State currently stands in their recruitment.

More on Jeremiah Proctor

Blessed to receive an Offer from NC State#agtg pic.twitter.com/MC1I6OH9He — JEREMIAH PROCTOR (@TheJermiahproct) January 21, 2026

Proctor is a 6’3”, 195-pound safety and a three-star prospect in the 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 725 overall player nationally, the No. 79 safety, and the No. 79 recruit from Georgia.

NC State was the 19th Division I program and the 10th Power Four school to offer Proctor, joining Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, Nebraska, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

While several programs are pursuing him, Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives the Yellow Jackets the highest chance of winning his recruitment at 13.1%, with the Demon Deacons close behind.

Although Proctor holds offers from several schools, he hasn’t narrowed his list and isn’t expected to make a decision anytime soon. That gives Doeren and company several months to make up ground in his recruitment as they begin their push to land him.

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren claps as he walks onto the field against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

More on Bryce Woods

Woods is a 6’2", 175-pound cornerback in the 2027 class and doesn’t hold a star rating yet from 247Sports or Rivals. Despite not being ranked by any major recruiting sites, he’s caught the attention of several Division I programs.

NC State was the 16th Power Four school to offer Woods, joining Akranas, Auburn, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.

If Doeren and his staff want to land Woods, they’ll face competition from several programs. Still, no school has pulled away in the young cornerback’s recruitment, leaving the Wolfpack plenty of time to establish itself as a contender for him.

Keep it with NC State On SI for updates throughout the transfer portal process.