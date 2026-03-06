Wolfpack Out For Revenge in ACC Tournament Quarterfinal

NC State women's basketball turned it on during the last week of the season, securing two victories in league play to earn the four-seed in the 2026 Ally ACC Tournament. Those wins allowed the Wolfpack to wait around for two rounds with the double-bye to the quarterfinals. Now, the Pack knows its opponent and more importantly, it knows it must be out for revenge.

Wes Moore's team fell at the hands of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish back in February, marking another unfortunate loss in a season full of ups and downs. The ceiling of the Wolfpack is high enough that it should compete with the other three top-tier ACC programs, but the loss to Notre Dame and others pulled NC State down slightly. Friday is an opportunity to get back.

Fierce rivals

Rematch with the Irish in the @accwbb Tournament Quarters! pic.twitter.com/RDMibzRQhs — NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 5, 2026

Rather than dwell on the fact that they already suffered a loss at the hands of the Fighting Irish, NC State's players know they must play to a higher standard in the second attempt in the ACC Tournament. With a little more confidence and a different vibe across the roster this season, getting back is on the minds of star players like Khamil Pierre and Zoe Brooks.

"I think we all understand that when we played Notre Dame the first go around, it wasn't our best game," Pierre said. "We lacked a lot of energy and common principles. I think going into this game understanding if that we control the pace and the tempo, as long as we do that, everything will be fine."

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Khamil Pierre (12) controls the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the second quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

After losing 79-67 in the matchup during the regular season, Pierre and Brooks, now First-Team All-ACC honorees, must go head-to-head for the second time with newly crowned ACC Player of the Year Hannah Hidalgo. The Irish are red-hot, recovering from a lackluster start to conference play. Nobody is more excited for another shot at Hidalgo than Brooks, however.

"We're both very competitive," Brooks said about Hidalgo. "We're both from New Jersey and that's just what we do... We always want to win and beat not only each other, but just anybody who steps in front of us. A couple of weeks ago, when they beat us, I definitely took it personally, so I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Zoe Brooks (35) calls for a time out against the Southern California Trojans during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Brooks added that the Wolfpack spent most of the week preparing as though it would face Notre Dame, not expecting one of the other teams in the bracket to upset the Fighting Irish. Moore's preparation paid off, while Notre Dame has 24 hours to get ready for NC State. The quarterfinal matchup tips off at 1:30 P.M. in Duluth, Ga., and will be broadcast on ACC Network.

