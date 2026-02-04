NC State Extends Offer to Top 2028 Tight End

While NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have been highly active on the 2027 recruiting trail over the past month, the Wolfpack have shifted their focus to the 2028 cycle in recent days.

In the past week, Doeren and company have extended a flurry of offers to some of the top prospects in the 2028 class, including one to a four-star tight end from Iowa, who's a top-80 overall prospect in the country.

Wolfpack Offers 4-Star 2028 Tight End

On Jan. 29, NC State extended an offer to Jevyn Severson, a four-star tight end from Madrid High School in Madrid, Iowa. He shared on X that the Wolfpack had offered him, writing, “Super blessed to have received my 18th D1 offer from NC-State University go Wolf Pack.”

Severson is among the most sought-after recruits in the 2028 class. Although he was heavily recruited throughout his sophomore year, his recruitment has accelerated in recent weeks, as he’s earned offers from UNC, Arkansas, SMU, Tennessee, Florida, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Utah, Kent State, Washington State, and now NC State since the start of 2026.

The four-star recruit is a talented athlete who plays both tight end and defensive end at Madrid. He’s coming off a strong sophomore campaign, where, according to his X, he recorded 25 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns on offense while adding 39.5 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks on defense.

While it’s still early in Severson’s process, a few programs have already made progress with the young tight end. This fall, he took unofficial visits with Iowa State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Missouri.

He’s visited the Cyclones more than any other school, but with Matt Campbell leaving Iowa State for the Penn State job, Severson is likely keeping his options open heading into the spring of his sophomore year.

While Doeren and his staff will need to make a strong impression on Severson in the coming weeks to position themselves as a contender in his recruitment, the Wolfpack should have plenty of time to gain ground on the other programs pursuing him.

Severson would be an excellent addition to NC State’s 2028 class as he’s one of the top recruits in the country. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 79 overall player nationally, the No. 3 tight end, and the No. 1 prospect in Iowa.

There’s a long way to go before Severson makes a decision, but extending him an offer at this stage of his process gives NC State a chance to land one of the top prospects in the 2028 class.

