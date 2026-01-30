NC State Set to Host 2027 Safety Target on Visit

As the 2027 college football recruiting cycle continues, NC State and head coach Dave Doeren have been making significant progress with some of their top targets in the class.

The Wolfpack hosted their first junior day of the offseason last weekend and are expected to host another this weekend, with several talented prospects in attendance. One of those prospects is a three-star defensive back and one of the fastest-rising recruits in the 2027 class.

2027 Defensive Back Set to Visit NC State

According to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, NC State is expected to host MJ Burnett, a three-star defensive back from Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia, on campus this weekend for the Wolfpack’s junior day.

NC State was one of the first schools to offer Burnett, doing so in May 2025. The young defensive back heard from several additional schools throughout the fall, but his recruitment has really picked up since the start of 2026.

Since Jan. 16, Burnett has earned 14 new Division I offers, and some elite programs, including Georgia, Ohio State, and Tennessee, have started pursuing him.

With several new schools entering the race for Burnett, his trip to Raleigh this weekend comes at a perfect time for Doeren and company, as it should allow the Wolfpack to solidify their standing in his recruitment and keep them firmly in contention to land him.

Simmons spoke with the three-star defensive back after his latest wave of offers, and Burnett noted that, despite the new interest, NC State remains one of the schools that has been recruiting him most consistently.

While NC State is in a strong position with Burnett, a few other programs have also made progress in his recruitment. He took two unofficial visits to South Carolina and one to Georgia Tech this fall, and Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives the Gamecocks the highest chance of landing him at 59.6%.

Regardless, Burnett would be a welcome addition to NC State’s class. He can play both safety and cornerback at the next level, and 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 370 overall player in the country, the No. 39 cornerback, and the No. 40 prospect from Georgia.

Although he’s currently a three-star prospect, he’ll likely become a four-star as the 2027 recruiting cycle progresses.

With a good visit this weekend, the Doeren and the Wolfpack staff will be able to strengthen their relationship with Burnett, which should help them stay in the race for him as his recruitment continues to heat up.

