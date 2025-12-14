Wolfpack Falls Short in Overtime Against No. 19 Kansas

RALEIGH — In a key matchup against No. 19 Kansas, NC State couldn’t hang on in a back-and-forth second half, ultimately falling 77-76 to the Jayhawks in overtime. The Wolfpack failed to keep pace with the Jayhawks’ shot-making down the stretch and ultimately faltered.

The Pack had one last chance with just a second on the clock, but the 3-pointer jumper from star forward Darrion Williams landed short of the rim.

Feeling each other out

NC State and Kansas spent an extended portion of the first half feeling each other out on both ends. The Jayhawks' elite defense frustrated the Wolfpack early on, but NC State’s own defense stood tall while its offense struggled. KU forward Flory Bidunga, one of the most important members of the starting five, picked up two quick fouls and forced Self to go to his bench earlier than he likely wanted to.

The energy in the building was palpable from the jump, as the stripe-out sections of the Lenovo Center filled minutes before things got underway. The Wolfpack fed from that spirit and similarly flew around the court compared to the win over Liberty earlier in the week.

Wade utilized a defense-first lineup for a small stint in the first half, with guards Alyn Breed, Matt Able and Terrance Arceneaux joining Tre Holloman and Ven-Allen Lubin from the starting lineup. That group was able to switch more effectively and trap star guard Darryn Peterson when Kansas tried to get him going in the pick-and-roll offense.

No luck from 3-point range

Kansas came into the matchup with one of the best 3-point defenses in the country. The Jayhawks held opponents to a lowly 24.9% from downtown through their first 10 games of the season. Their perimeter length clearly caused issues for an NC State squad looking to let it fly from beyond the arc early and often.

The Wolfpack made just one of its first 17 3-point attempts, a dismal start in that category. Nonetheless, the team continued to fire away, despite the poor start. The misses allowed Kansas to hang around, as the Jayhawks battled back from several periods down by four points. It seemed as though the Wolfpack was getting quality looks, but they just weren’t falling. Paul McNeil lifted the lid from three near the end of the first half with a crucial make from a momentum standpoint.

While NC State didn’t have any luck from 3-point range, Kansas did. Senior guard Melvin Council Jr. entered the game shooting a poor 18.5% from three, but found his stroke in Raleigh. The veteran made four 3-pointers in the first half, but cooled off overall, finishing with nine in the game.

NC State improved slightly in the second half, but it was still far from its best performance shooting the basketball. The Wolfpack shot just 9-of-34 from beyond the arc after the back-and-forth finish to the game.

Staying in the fight

Kansas went about my seven late in the first half and six early in the second half, but the Wolfpack refused to go away. Despite Williams struggling once again in the scoring column, other pieces like Holloman, Quadir Copeland and Ven-Allen Lubin picked up the slack on the offensive end.

Lubin had particular success in the first half as Bidunga was sidelined with his pair of fouls, but he returned and began to use his size advantage effectively in the second half. Lubin played his game, operating in the open spaces and finishing through contact when he needed to. He blocked two Jayhawk shots.

Williams still found a way to make an impact, though, flying around when NC State needed rebounds badly and securing the basketball on both ends of the court. He finished with 10 boards to go along with 17 points.

A major momentum swing came around the nine-minute mark of the second half. Kansas held a three-point advantage and got out in transition, looking like it might get an easy 3-pointer or even a contested finish from Peterson.

However, neither thing happened and Breed came out of the pile with the ball. He dished it to Copeland, who attacked and sprayed it out to a wide-open Able in the corner. He canned the three to tie the game at 51. Lubin came right down on the next possession and finished inside for the lead.

The two teams duked it out all the way to the end of regulation, as the Wolfpack had a chance to end it in regulation after a miss from Kansas, but Copeland couldn't finish the floater and the game went to overtime.

Final word

The Wolfpack couldn't handle the monumental scoring performance from Council, who finished with a whopping 36 points after his 9-for-15 night from downtown. Williams' late surge just wasn't enough to outlast the Jayhawks and missed opportunities cost NC State in the end.

The Pack fell to 7-4 with the loss and failed to finish the non-conference slate with a ranked win, as neither of the remaining non-conference opponents will be in the AP Top 25.

