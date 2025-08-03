Where Did NC State Finish In Preseason Poll?
With just a few weeks before the season, members of the media made their selections for the ACC predicted standings. A panel of 183 media voters selected Dave Doeren's North Carolina State Wolfpack to finish 10th in the Atlantic Coast Conference in the upcoming 2025 football season.
Here is the full standings list with number of points each team accumulated:
ACC Preseason Media Poll Predicted Standings
1. Clemson (167) 3083
2. Miami (7) 2679
3. SMU (2) 2612
4. Georgia Tech (2) 2397
5. Louisville 2370
6. Duke 1973
7. Florida State (4) 1920
8. North Carolina 1611
9. Pitt 1571
10. NC State 1505
11. Virginia Tech (1) 1412
12. Syracuse 1381
13. Boston College 953
14. Virginia 871
15. California 659
16. Wake Forest 576
17. Stanford 426
The Wolfpack clearly aren't receiving any love from the conference and national media but perhaps that lack of support will create a chip that can carry them to a higher finish in the conference.
It's no coincidence that Wolfpack were picked to finish 10th either, as that's the exact position the team ended ACC play in a year ago.
The team finished 3-5 in conference play and 6-7 overall after an ugly loss to in-state rival East Carolina in the Military Bowl.
Last season was full of trials and tribulations for Doeren and the Wolfpack. A plethora of key injuries thrust players into roles they weren't expecting to fill. This, however, could lead to some unforeseen benefits in 2025, as more experience exists in the locker room than a year ago.
Another interesting aspect of the media poll was that North Carolina State was picked to finish the lowest in the standings amongst its rivals from North Carolina's Research Triangle. Duke was forecast to finish sixth in the conference, while Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels startup was projected to finish eighth. That will certainly provide some motivation for a Wolfpack team looking to develop a chip on its collective shoulder going into 2025.
Preseason polls, especially in the era of the transfer portal, are not indicative of anything being a sure thing. A year ago, Arizona State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 before going on to win the conference and appear in the College Football Playoff. With player movement and development, anything can happen to any team.
The Wolfpack will surely use the poll as motivation throughout camp ahead of the opening showdown with East Carolina at the end of August.
