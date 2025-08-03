All Wolfpack

Where Did NC State Finish In Preseason Poll?

The ACC Preseason Poll is here and North Carolina State didn't end up where they wanted to be as a program.

Tucker Sennett

Aug 29, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren between his players before the first half of the game against Western Carolina Catamounts at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
/ Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
With just a few weeks before the season, members of the media made their selections for the ACC predicted standings. A panel of 183 media voters selected Dave Doeren's North Carolina State Wolfpack to finish 10th in the Atlantic Coast Conference in the upcoming 2025 football season.

Here is the full standings list with number of points each team accumulated:

ACC Preseason Media Poll Predicted Standings

1. Clemson (167) 3083

2. Miami (7) 2679

3. SMU (2) 2612

4. Georgia Tech (2) 2397

5. Louisville 2370

6. Duke 1973

7. Florida State (4) 1920

8. North Carolina 1611

9. Pitt 1571

10. NC State 1505

11. Virginia Tech (1) 1412

12. Syracuse 1381

13. Boston College 953

14. Virginia 871

15. California 659

16. Wake Forest 576

17. Stanford 426

The Wolfpack clearly aren't receiving any love from the conference and national media but perhaps that lack of support will create a chip that can carry them to a higher finish in the conference.

It's no coincidence that Wolfpack were picked to finish 10th either, as that's the exact position the team ended ACC play in a year ago.

The team finished 3-5 in conference play and 6-7 overall after an ugly loss to in-state rival East Carolina in the Military Bowl.

Dave Doeren
/ Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last season was full of trials and tribulations for Doeren and the Wolfpack. A plethora of key injuries thrust players into roles they weren't expecting to fill. This, however, could lead to some unforeseen benefits in 2025, as more experience exists in the locker room than a year ago.

Another interesting aspect of the media poll was that North Carolina State was picked to finish the lowest in the standings amongst its rivals from North Carolina's Research Triangle. Duke was forecast to finish sixth in the conference, while Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels startup was projected to finish eighth. That will certainly provide some motivation for a Wolfpack team looking to develop a chip on its collective shoulder going into 2025.

Preseason polls, especially in the era of the transfer portal, are not indicative of anything being a sure thing. A year ago, Arizona State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 before going on to win the conference and appear in the College Football Playoff. With player movement and development, anything can happen to any team.

The Wolfpack will surely use the poll as motivation throughout camp ahead of the opening showdown with East Carolina at the end of August.

