Will NC State Continue Win-Streak Against Major Rivals?
At the end of the regular college football season for the past five years, the NC State Wolfpack have matched up with their in-state rival UNC. Their record has been back and forth with NC State having lost the majority of games with 40 wins to 68 losses and six ties.
Recently the Wolfpack have begun to make a push for a .500 or better record, winning four of their last five match-ups in a row. They have won even when they've had a losing record like they did last year with six wins and seven losses.
With wins such as they have had against UNC, should they be expected to win again this year? According to each game for the previous four seasons, the answer is a resounding yes.
2021
- Overall, their match in 2021 was very rough for the Wolfpack, but they came out on top 34-30 and Head Coach Dave Doeren learned some valuable things about four minute drills against the Tar Heels in their final minute comeback.
- He especially learned how to deal with the Tar Heel crowd that could normally be overwhelming and get his players honed in on victory and not shouts from the stands.
2022
- In their second match-up the fresh knowledge of crowd management and focus came into play once again when the Tar Heels forced double overtime.
- The Wolfpack won by a field goal 30-27, and though nothing notable was different compared to the previous year, Doeren was able to refresh his mind on how to lead a team in stressful situations against the Tar Heels.
- This will be very helpful to Doeren as he coaches his team this year if they get into another late game situation with the Tar Heels.
2023
- In 2023 the Wolfpack won 39-20, however this win is the only game not so much applicable to their 2025 matchup since the 2023 Wolfpack was comprised of an overwhelming 27 seniors.
- This year the Wolfpack is notably younger with only 13 seniors, as of July 30, and therefore nothing much can be gleaned other than Doeren and his outstanding coaching ability.
2024
- Last season the Wolfpack won 35-30 on a late touchdown by first year RB Hollywood Smothers.
- This year the Wolfpack roster is very similar to their 2024 roster, and the majority freshmen team of 2024 now has experience under their belts and better strategy going into the season.
With such a great coach in Dave Doeren, the Wolfpack that are now experienced should be able to repeat their win against the Tar Heels. Whether in an overwhelming blowout or a down to the wire finish, they have everything they need to succeed, but only time will tell if they execute.