EXCLUSIVE: Mason Wilt Talks North Carolina State Recruitment
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has many targets on their 2027 recruiting board. They are hopeful to have a huge class, with guys like Mason Wilt taking priority at this time.
Wilt is an offensive lineman from the state of Ohio, as he attends St. Clairsville High School, and resides in St. Clairsville, Ohio. He is one of their top targets at the offensive tackle position in the class, and has recently detailed his recruiting updates with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
"I've seen how nice the football complex is on YouTube; it looks as nice as anything I've seen so far. Love the "Wolfpack" mentality and the culture," the North Carolina State Wolfpack target stated when speaking with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
He has hopes to continue building a relationship with the staff, but is there a specific coach?
"I would like to continue building a relationship with Coach Tujague. He sounds like a good coach. I know he has a lot of experience in coaching, and that is definitely a positive. Nationally, I have been talking with many OL coaches and building relationships and seeing where this goes and which personalities I mesh with."
"I'm sure I'll be talking with Coach T soon about seeing a game, hopefully towards the middle/end of the season. Visits/gamedays that are scheduled right now are Ohio State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Penn State, Michigan, and Notre Dame. There are probably 3-4 more schools I'm talking to about attending a game, so pretty busy," said the talented offensive lineman.
There are some updates that he provided, but no top schools at this time.
"I have no top schools yet. I think each school has its strong points. I just want to see everything I can so I can make a decision in June next year. I recently got an offer from Florida State, that's the last offer I got about a week ago. However, like I said, I talk to coaches from the schools I'm going to visit almost daily. Everyone is really nice, and I just got to find the best fit for me, and I think NC State has some good positives to think about."
What is next for him in his recruitment?
For my recruitment, I think there are two things I'm going to be focusing on. One is relationships, I think getting on campus and talking to coaches in person will strengthen this. Also, just getting on campus and getting a "feel" for the school is important. Second, I am developing myself. I need to continue to get bigger, stronger, faster, and get better at the mental side of the game."