EXCLUSIVE: Brendan Alexander Talks NC State Visit Opportunity
The North Carolina State Wolfpack are hopeful to land some of the best prospects in the nation, and they have done just that, as they have landed many different targets that were at the top of their recruiting board. One of the positions that they have remained to target is the interior offensive line, as they have a handful of players they are targeting that has yet to commit to a program.
One of the talented prospects that they continue to target is the extremely talented offensive lineman Brendan Alexander. Alexander is one of the nation's top targets at this time who is uncommitted, as the majority of the 2026 class has already committed at this time. Alexander is from Central Valley High School, which is one of the better programs in the state of Pennsylvania. The talented prospect resides in the city of Monaca, Pennsylvania.
He recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI, and has detailed the visit plans he has at this time, as well as what he has set for himself goal wise for his final high school season.
"I know I may go to a Penn State game, I am going to try to make it up to a few other games, trying to make it up to a North Carolina State game, so those are a few right now so those are a few so far but I know I will make dates as the season goes on,” The North Carolina State Wolfpack commit stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his visit plans at this time, as well as if he has any dates in mind.
He would then discuss the goals he has for his high school season. What exactly are those goals? He detailed more with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
“Honestly, I just want to be the best you know. I want my team to win, I'm more of a team guy you know the most important thing to me is a team and how I can benefit them so however I can benifit the team the most, best that you know I am going to do it to a T and I am going to work hard every day you know. It gets to a point where I know I can help my team win these games, really, these close games we’ve lost in the past.”