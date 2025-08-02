NC State Two-Sport Jacob Smith Gives Message to Fans
The North Carolina State Wolfpack are in a similar boat to very few schools, who can say they have a great program in multiple sports. The Wolfpack is moving in the right direction when it comes to the football side of things, despite not finishing the season off how they had hoped. They were originally ranked, but after a tough loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, the season seemed to be off the rails.
They have high expectations this season, but the Wolfpack has one of the better baseball programs in the country. They are consistently ranked despite their season being cut shorter than they had hoped.
They can recruit well for both sports, but sometimes they overlap, which is exactly what had happened with Jacob Smith. Smith is an in-state prospect with potential to be a huge player for both sports, as he is committed for baseball and for football. Smith has plenty of potential to be the next great two-sport athlete in the nation.
He has interviewed with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI for both football and baseball, and left off with a message to the fanbase for each sport. here is what he had to say.
Message to North Carolina State Football Fans From Jacob Smith
“I would just say my message to NC State is that you’re getting a kid who is going to put his life on the line to win ball games. I feel like that’s not the only reason to play this game, but the main reason to play this game is that you want to win. You’re getting tough, kid, who is going to work his tail off and is going to do what he can to win, but at the same time in the next couple of years, it’s going to be crazy because we've got some guys that’s going to make some noise.”
Message to North Carolina State Baseball Fans From Jacob Smith
"Honestly, my message to NC State fans on the baseball side of things is, I think that I bring an elite level of pitch ability, but I can swing it as well. Also, I think that these guys that are coming in for my class are going to be elite. We are all super close, and I think we will be able to create something special in Raleigh, and continue to keep NC State baseball in the top-25 and in Omaha."