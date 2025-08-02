Freshman Eager to Make Mark at NC State
With fall camp underway for the North Carolina State Wolfpack, it's finally time for the program to see a player they offered a scholarship to in August of 2023. Freshman center Spike Sowells later committed to the Wolfpack in the summer of 2024. He even traveled with the team in December to their bowl game, and this past week, he got his first taste of fall camp.
"Oh, it's been great," Sowells said. "Of course me and [graduate offensive linemen] Jalen Grant sit next to each other in meetings. I've taken everything that I can from him to really help my game."
Sowells was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and was ranked the No. 1 prospect in Kentucky in the 2025 recruiting class according to 247Sports.
It's clear Sowell has his sights on the NFL, which is why he chose to be a part of the Wolfpack close to a year ago.
His vision on attaining that goal is crystal clear.
"I want to play three to four years here and go onto the National Football League," Sowells said. "I have a vision here, and Raleigh, North Carolina, is where I'd like to stay and raise my family. Coach [Garrett] Tujague from the day they offered me, August of 2023, they were on my every single day, and they made it apparent to me that we have a plan in the future for you."
"They didn't recruit another center, they said we want Spike. So I took that as apparent to me. If I'm gonna come here, I'm gonna do everything in my power to make this the best place it can be."
It is apparent how much the program believes in Sowell. At the same time, on the podium, he mentioned the program offered him the opportunity to host visiting recruits to help sell them the idea of coming and joining NC State.
Sowell jokingly said he believes that he was chosen for this role so early because of his natural charisma. Along with the charisma, he's taken everything in. As mentioned, he's picked Grant's brain. Sowell has been a sponge in the first few days of camp and hasn't shied away from picking up reps at guard.
"I wanna be versatile," Sowells said. "I wanna be able to play all three (interior linemen positions), coach [Brian] Greene likes to mess with me and say I'm too short to play any tackle."
Nonetheless, the belief is mutual between the two parties, and the relationship has been stellar so far. It's still to be seen if Sowell will be a part of the starting offensive line come the first game day, but even if he is or isn't, the Wolfpack have found themselves a player eager to leave his mark on the program.
