Which Wolfpack OL Will Need to Set the Tone
The offensive line starts everything for the offense. If they are able to block, they give their offense the option to run the ball or pass it. But if an offensive line is not blocking, it is hard to do either. Next season is going to be telling how the Wolfpack offensive line improves this offseason and what they did to get better.
The North Carolina State Wolfpack Football Team wants to be better next season and have a bounce-back season. And they got a chance to do that. They are bringing back a lot of players from last season's team, and they also have a lot of new players filled with talent that will be part of the 2025 season. That is something that they did not have last season. But now they are all onboard.
The Wolfpack wants to have a better offense in 2025 as well. That is going to be the strong unit on this team. That unit has a lot of different weapons that are playmakers. But without that offensive line blocking for the team well, those weapons will not be able to show off their play-making abilities.
One offensive lineman that is going to be good for the Wolfpack this season, is Teague Andersen.
"The 6-foot-5, 319-pound Andersen signed within the 2022 recruiting cycle and redshirted during his first year with the Aggies," said Michael Clark of 247 Sports.
"Then in 2023, Andersen played all 12 games, including seven starts (five at right tackle, one at left tackle and one at center). Andersen continued his ascension last fall, starting all 12 games at right tackle, and playing nearly 800 snaps. Andersen finished last season as the Aggies' top pass blocker with a grade of 81.3, according to PFF."
"Although State had to address multiple needs in the transfer portal, an argument could be made that landing an experienced offensive tackle was at or near the top of the list. Had State not added Andersen, it would have likely been forced to play an underclassmen with little to no experience at right tackle this season."
"Andersen and give the Wolfpack two multi-year starters at tackle. More importantly, he's a good player who already comes in as a veteran at the position. Plus, Andersen was able to join the program in January, which allowed him to go through winter workouts and spring practice."
"Looking at Andersen's career at Utah State, he improved significantly year-over-year, and there's no reason to believe that won't continue in Raleigh. If that happens, State should have one of the better offensive tackle duos in the ACC."