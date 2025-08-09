Is Four-Star Tackle Wolfpack’s Next Dominant Force in Trenches?
If you’ve watched any press conference involving a head coach in football, they’ve probably mentioned the trench battle at some point. For good reason, as the trenches are one of the most important aspects of a football team.
They can decide if you can protect a quarterback or open running lanes for running backs; flip that around, and they can help you pressure the quarterback and tackle a back in the backfield for a TFL.
The Wolfpack has its offensive line figured out for the 2025 season, especially at tackle with guys like Jacarrius Peak and Teague Anderson. Still never too early to think about the future, and the Wolfpack has added four-star recruit offensive tackle TK Whitset to the roster this season.
Background/How he got to NC State
The Tennessee native went to school at Antioch High School, and in his first two years, the team didn’t win a game, going 0-20. Whitset helped them achieve better records; in his final two seasons, they went 10-12.
He played under coach Arcentae Broome; he earned his way to a four-star recruitment rating by winning offensive line region MVP twice, and allowed only one sack during his senior year.
Whitset reps the Wolfpack now, but that wasn’t the case a year ago. He initially shut his recruitment down by committing to Purdue in April of last year, but during his last season in high school, offers started to pile in – the Wolfpack one of them.
A major factor in the decision to open up his recruitment again was Wolfpack offensive line coach Garett Tujague. Whitset was in Raleigh for an official visit, where he saw an NC State win over Northern Illinois. After fully committing to NC State, in an interview with 247Sports, he mentioned how much Tujague and head coach Dave Doeren had influenced his decision.
He also stated how the fans played a major role in the electric environment they provided while he was on his visit.
Whitset committed in October, but officially signed in December of 2024. He most likely won’t play much this year, but learning under Peak and Anderson for this upcoming year can prove invaluable for Whitset, and he, along with freshman center Spike Sowells, will be the future of the offensive line for the Wolfpack.
