Is Four-Star Tackle Wolfpack’s Next Dominant Force in Trenches?

The Wolfpacker Show's Signing Day Special just dropped!



We talked to-

-3⭐️ QB Will Wilson

-4⭐️ OL Isaac Sowells Jr.

-4⭐️ OT TK Whitset

-4⭐️ WR Jerel Bolder



They shared stories from their respective recruitments and more here: https://t.co/T9x2cGXMJq pic.twitter.com/zooYxRtAJ8