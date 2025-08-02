Wolfpack's Secret Weapon Impresses in Camp
With the season's opening game around the corner and the early days of fall camp underway, one player is getting a lot of noise with his performance for North Carolina State. Redshirt freshman running back Duke Scott has his coaching staff and teammates excited with his potential.
After appearing in just one game during the 2024 season, Scott returned with the redshirt designation ready to prove he could be a contributor for the Wolfpack in 2025. That mission began back in spring camp.
"I think we’re all offensively excited to see Duke Scott. He had a really good spring. He’s building off of a tremendous summer in the weight room," head coach Dave Doeren said.
The program released several of the statistics for the summer fitness program. Doeren wasn't lying, as Scott dominated many parts of the program.
1. Power Clean
- 375 pound power clean, first on the team
2. Back Squat
- 550 pound back squat, fifth on the team
3. 40-Yard Dash
- 4.35 40-yard dash, second fastest on the team
The path to playing time isn't all that clear for the young Scott. Standout redshirt sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers returned for the 2025 season and is poised for a breakout season himself.
However, Smothers was open about his team-first mindset and has been equally impressed with the early performances from Scott.
"I can't wait to see what Duke becomes," Smothers said. "Combo of speed and power. He comes to work every day and genuinely wants to learn the game like a student of the game. So Duke's got it all. It's going to be an exciting season for Duke."
With Smothers' praise also came a challenge for Scott.
"I tell him every day he should be trying to take my spot," Smothers said. "That's for everybody in our room. I tell him that every day. The more confident he gets, the more he knows how great he can be. It's better for us."
The pedigree is there for Scott, who starred at Stockbridge High School in Georgia. He rushed for 4,500 yards and 66 touchdowns in his high school career and ultimately came away the 4A all-state consensus offensive player of the year award while serving as the team captain.
Wolfpack fans can expect Scott to be a contributor for the team in 2025 as the program turns to first-year offensive coordinator Kurt Roper in an effort to evolve offensively.
