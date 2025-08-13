Touchdown Review: Joly Sneaks Past Defense for Touchdown Against Syracuse
15 days separate now and NC State’s home opener against East Carolina to kick off its 2025 college football campaign. To help pass the time and scratch the ever-so-elusive football itch, hopefully, this series can relieve some tension.
Next up in the touchdown review series is the first touchdown the Wolfpack scored against Syracuse right before halftime. A 14-yard touchdown pass from CJ Bailey to Justin Joly showcased Joly’s precise route running and Bailey’s ability to anticipate while reading a moving defense.
First Touchdown against Syracuse
NC State comes out in an empty 2x3 (two receivers to the left, three to the right) formation. Bailey only has five offensive linemen available to block, leaving him vulnerable to some pressure, but five options to deliver the ball to.
Syracuse looks to be in some man coverage with every receiver having a defender lined up over them. Meaning some pressure could be coming from Syracuse here, so Bailey knows he has to get the ball out fast.
The trickiest part of quarterbacking is that the defense can always change up what they’re actually in once the ball is snapped, and the Orange does that here.
Bailey takes the snap, and Syracuse is running man towards the weak side of the formation with a zone scheme towards the strong side (three receiver side). There is some miscommunication between the corner and the safety on the top of the screen, as when both receivers break inside, no one goes to cover the ground. The linebackers are all in mid zones, and none take a deep enough drop to cover the post Joly runs.
Joly runs his route and can get behind the linebackers, and since there is no deep middle zone, he uncovers and is wide open for Bailey to take his time and drop a perfect ball over the heads of the Syracuse linebackers.
It seems the Orange has a bit of miscommunication as Joly runs his route, paying attention to the backer he makes contact with. The backer makes contact but passes him off, as if he’s expecting a safety there to pick up the deeper route Joly runs, no one is there leaving Joly wide open.
