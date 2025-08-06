Wolfpack Alumni Embracing a New Role in the NFL
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers was one of one in the 2024 NFL Season. He was the only player in the league with 100-plus targets and zero drops. The leading receiver for the Raiders is looking to have a breakout season after solidifying himself as the lead receiver in the wideout room.
Still, it'll be hard to compete with tight end Brock Bowers, but with quarterback Geno Smith at the helm, everyone will get their share.
Regardless, Meyers enters a unique role within this iteration of the Raiders. In years past, he was second behind now Rams wideout Devonte Adams, but with him out of the picture, leadership is a new aspect Meyers is learning to handle.
"It did trip me out," Meyers said, becoming the veteran of the wideout room. "It's an opportunity. I feel like I'm still young in my career, so this early to be able to be in the role of leadership and help guys get better in a way that I feel like helps them. I think that's going to be really beneficial to me, and it's gonna help me get better. So I'm definitely looking forward to the opportunity."
In the Raiders' first unofficial depth chart of the 2025 season, Meyers is listed as a starter and is one of the oldest players in the receiver room. Only Alex Bachman and Phillip Dorsett are older.
The Raiders drafted two rookie receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft, former TCU receiver Jack Bech and former Tennessee receiver Dont'e Thornton. Both have looked excellent in Raiders camp and can lean on Meyers whenever needed.
Both have a veteran like Meyers to lean on if they ever needed help, especially with new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly installing his system, or at least that's how it was supposed to go.
"I feel like they reach out if they need help," Meyers said of the two rookies. "They say what they have issues with. They pay attention surprisingly because it's a new offense for all of us. I sometimes ask them, 'What did he say again?' Like what happened, what's the play? They're always on it, so it's a testament to those guys that they are always paying attention. They are thirsty for knowledge, and honestly, they work hard. They are gonna be great."
It's safe to say the Raiders' wide-out room will be a tight-knit group throughout 2025, but will certainly need some of their rookie talent to absorb and be ready to dominate week one.
