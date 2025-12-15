The Impact of Philip Rivers' Return on NC State

RALEIGH — Just over two weeks before Sunday, Philip Rivers and his son, Gunner, made the trip to Carter-Finley Stadium to watch NC State beat North Carolina 42-19. Fast forward and Rivers, an NC State legend, walked out of the tunnel of an NFL stadium for the first time since 2020, leading the Indianapolis Colts in their game against the Seattle Seahawks as "Old Man Rivers."

The return of the iconic quarterback was the talk of the town around Raleigh and within the NC State community, as well as nationally. While his return ended with a loss, the 44-year-old signal caller still put his team in a position to win the game.

Support from his alma mater and family

The NC State legend is back. Philip Rivers will try to lead an NFL team to a win for the first time since 2020 at age 44. pic.twitter.com/ogz3g8mzec — Tucker Sennett (@SennettTucker) December 14, 2025

Rivers played his last game as a member of the Wolfpack in 2003, leading NC State to a win over Kansas in the Tangerine Bowl. To this day, he is remembered around the Triangle as the best quarterback to come through NC State and one of the best to come through any of the schools in the region. There was no need to cement his legacy, but he felt a calling back to the pros.

Wolfpack fans took to social media to discuss the return of the quarterback. His performance was solid, dropping back to pass 27 times and completing 18 of those attempts for 120 yards. He threw his first touchdown in nearly five years, finding former UNC receiver Josh Downs short of the end zone before the wideout toted the ball across the goal line.

Philip Rivers played his last game with NC State in December 2003, leading the Wolfpack to a win in the Tangerine Bowl.



22 years later, he is still throwing touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/NMCg0TscvV — Tucker Sennett (@SennettTucker) December 14, 2025

Gunner Rivers was in the stands alongside Philip's brother, Stephen. Gunner is a four-star quarterback recruit with obvious interest from NC State regarding his name and his own talent. He has played under his father at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.

The St. Michael community, including incoming NC State running back Noah Moss, were tuned into the game at a watch party, per Moss' social media. Many members of the team spent the afternoon watching their coach and erupted when he tossed his first touchdown pass.

St. Michael football team watch party erupted when Coach Rivers threw his first TD back in the league. pic.twitter.com/VHXZrvIv4a — Noah Moss (@NoahMoss2026) December 14, 2025

Why did Rivers come back?

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) walks to the locker room following the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Rivers had nothing left to prove to the NFL community, the NC State community and the football world, but he still opted to make a comeback when the Colts needed a quarterback direly. After the loss, he discussed some of the reasoning and meaning behind his return to the game.

"Hopefully, my sons and those ball players that I'm in charge of at the school, they'll say like, 'Crap, coach wasn't scared.," Rivers told the media.

Philip Rivers throws for 475 yards and 5 TD in his final game at NC State - a 56-26 win over Kansas in the 2003 Tangerine Bowl pic.twitter.com/phc02gw9y9 — 2StripesCPD (@2StripesCPD) December 11, 2025

While he ended the game with an interception, Rivers put the Colts in a position to win and played meaningful football again. It's unclear if the Wolfpack icon will get more playing time, but it's fair to see Raleigh and the NC State community will once again be tuning in to watch one of their greats take the field in what is a fascinating epilogue to an already epic career.

