Wolfpack Set Date for Annual Community Event
One of the coveted traditions of the Wolfpack football program officially has a date and time for fans in Raleigh to meet the team. NC State Football will host their Meet the Pack and Victory Day with the help of GiGi's Playhouse on Aug. 16. It's an annual event that dates back to the early 2010s, and the Wolfpack faithful can officially save the date.
The event will begin at 3 p.m., the gates will open, and Meet the Pack Day will officially kick off. They'll have an autograph signing from 3-5 p.m., in which the team will be divided into offense and defense, with the offensive position signings taking place on the west side of the stadium and the defense signings on the east side.
Fans are only allowed one personal item to be autographed by a player, bummer, right? Fans are also allowed to take a photo with an individual player, but they must remain in front of the tables for every picture they want.
It's not only to meet the players, but the athletics program will also have a Fan Zone. It'll be located in the south concourse, with face painters, balloon artists, inflatables and more for fans to enjoy. Some of those inflatables include a field goal challenge, a giant slide, and an obstacle course. Concessions will be sold during the event.
At 5:30, the Victory Day portion will begin with Gigi's Playhouse. GiGi's Playhouse is a Down Syndrome center in Raleigh, and Victory Day gives cognitively and physically impaired young people an opportunity in the spotlight.
Fans who want to attend the event are instructed to enter Gate C to park in the west or Gate B to park in the east. The Stadium Gates four and seven will be open for fans to enter Carter-Finely Stadium.
There will be a lot of fans eager to meet some of the Wolfpack stars. Players like sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey and senior tight end Justin Joly will surely have some longer lines than others. Regardless, the event isn't about whose line is longer. It's an important event in which the Wolfpack can give back to a community that still believes and is eager to see what the team can do in 2025.
