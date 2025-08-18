Former Wolfpack Lineman Struggles in Preseason
The transition from college football to the NFL can be difficult for offensive linemen, especially in their first preseason with a new team. Former NC State Wolfpack tackle Anthony Belton exemplified those struggles in his second preseason game with the Green Bay Packers.
Belton, a second-round pick in the 2025 draft, committed five penalties in the Packers' 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The ugly performance was a setback for the exciting young offensive line prospect, who had been performing well throughout camp.
What Happened?
The lineman picked up five penalties in the first half of the game. He picked up an unnecessary roughness penalty for a late hit out of bounds, a face mask, two illegal formation flags and a false start.
Four of his penalties came in the second quarter, causing head coach Matt LaFleur to accost his new lineman as he came off the field at halftime of the game.
Belton ended up playing deep into the second half and put together a nice performance after his fiasco with the flags. While some of the issues were likely things Belton got away with in the college ranks, the speed of the pro game clearly caught up to the rookie.
After the Game
Both LaFleur and Belton spoke to the media following the game and both expressed disappointment in the performance.
"Stuff like that can't happen. I've just got to grow up. I've got to get out of those old habits. I've got to learn quick," Belton said. "And that's something I'm on myself about. That's not directly what (LaFleur) said. That's what I'm on myself about."
LaFleur cared less about the other penalties and more about the unnecessary roughness flag which killed a drive in the second quarter.
"That's the one that really bothers me," he said. "I mean, they all bother me, but you can't be getting personal fouls because that really hurts the team, puts you in a really tough position to try to convert a first down. So that is completely unacceptable in my mind."
Despite the anger over the one play, the coach praised his newest lineman's effort and passion and expressed hopefulness that these issues would be resolved throughout camp.
Belton knows what it takes to be an NFL player. With the Wolfpack, he watched Ikem Ekwonu rise to the level of being an NFL first-round selection. He left behind a strong legacy in his mentorship of left tackle Jacarrius Peak.
The expectations are clear for Belton considering his pedigree and where he came from. The rookie will look to learn from his mistakes and become a positive contributor to the Packers as camp moves along.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.