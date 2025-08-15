Wolfpack's Peak Discusses NC State Preseason
The task of protecting quarterback CJ Bailey's blind side in 2025 will fall upon redshirt junior tackle Jacarrius Peak. The leader of the offensive line is entering his fourth year with head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack program and is looking to break out in a big way this season.
Following Wednesday's fall camp practice session, Peak fielded questions from the media about the coming season, his teammates' development and more.
Here is a partial transcript of Peak's Wednesday press conference.
Q: What was your reaction to being on Bruce Feldman's Freaks List?
Peak: "Just the hard work that coach Thunder (Dantonio Burnette) put us through every day in the offseason. It just shows that it pays off eventually."
Q: What's this been like getting used to this offensive line being the older guy in the group that's looked up to?
Peak: "I'm not the oldest of the O-Line room. There's still somebody in there that's older than me. I still got somebody to look up to and ask for help when I need it. I'm still adapting to certain things just like the younger guys."
Q: How have you helped Teague Andersen adjust to right tackle?
Peak: "Teague showed me that he played it before and that he's going to play it here. It's no different than that it's just a new team and a new organization that he's playing for."
Q: When guys get numbers like 1000 yard rushing and 3000 yards passing, you don't get a lot of glory. Is that your sort of way of getting the glory seeing those guys succeed?
Peak: "For sure. Without us, the offense can't start. Whenever great plays and positive plays happen, we just use us five and motivate each other and celebrate with each other, knowing that because of us, that play happened."
Q: What's the journey from tight end to left tackle been like?
Peak: "Going through different eating habits. Knowing what to put in my body, knowing how to take care of my body. Freshman and sophomore years, I was young and immature and didn't know what to do with my body. Now, I know I have a lot of resources that help me out, so knowing what to do with my body so they can take care of me."
