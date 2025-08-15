All Wolfpack

Wolfpack's Peak Discusses NC State Preseason

NC State's standout offensive tackle fielded questions from the media on Wednesday following another rainy practice session.

Tucker Sennett

Oct 19, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak (65) blocks against California Golden Bears linebacker Cheikhsaliou Fall (17) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak (65) blocks against California Golden Bears linebacker Cheikhsaliou Fall (17) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The task of protecting quarterback CJ Bailey's blind side in 2025 will fall upon redshirt junior tackle Jacarrius Peak. The leader of the offensive line is entering his fourth year with head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack program and is looking to break out in a big way this season.

Following Wednesday's fall camp practice session, Peak fielded questions from the media about the coming season, his teammates' development and more.

Watch Peak's Press Conference Here

Here is a partial transcript of Peak's Wednesday press conference.

Peak Transcript

Q: What was your reaction to being on Bruce Feldman's Freaks List?

Peak: "Just the hard work that coach Thunder (Dantonio Burnette) put us through every day in the offseason. It just shows that it pays off eventually."

Q: What's this been like getting used to this offensive line being the older guy in the group that's looked up to?

Peak: "I'm not the oldest of the O-Line room. There's still somebody in there that's older than me. I still got somebody to look up to and ask for help when I need it. I'm still adapting to certain things just like the younger guys."

Q: How have you helped Teague Andersen adjust to right tackle?

Peak: "Teague showed me that he played it before and that he's going to play it here. It's no different than that it's just a new team and a new organization that he's playing for."

Q: When guys get numbers like 1000 yard rushing and 3000 yards passing, you don't get a lot of glory. Is that your sort of way of getting the glory seeing those guys succeed?

Peak: "For sure. Without us, the offense can't start. Whenever great plays and positive plays happen, we just use us five and motivate each other and celebrate with each other, knowing that because of us, that play happened."

Q: What's the journey from tight end to left tackle been like?

Peak: "Going through different eating habits. Knowing what to put in my body, knowing how to take care of my body. Freshman and sophomore years, I was young and immature and didn't know what to do with my body. Now, I know I have a lot of resources that help me out, so knowing what to do with my body so they can take care of me."

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.