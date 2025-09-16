NC State at Duke: Key Blue Devils to Watch Offensively

All Wolfpack

Highlighting some of the playmakers Duke will lean on Saturday

Daniel Rios

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren walks his team out on the field against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images
It’s Duke week for NC State football, with the Wolfpack being back on the road to face off against the Blue Devils in Durham. The Wolfpack faced their first road environment last week in Winston-Salem, winning 34-24, with another second-half rally.

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) runs the ball in the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Duke hasn’t had the start to its season the program wanted after making a splash move in the offseason to acquire former Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah. Still, it’s a tough environment for NC State to march into, and rather than being the hunters, being undefeated naturally makes you the hunted.

It’s time to start getting prepared for the second ACC matchup NC State will have in the 2025 season. Here are the top performers on the Blue Devils in some stat categories.

Getting it done in the air

Even with the underwhelming start to the season, the acquisition of Mensah has worked out in terms of passing the ball for the Blue Devils. Mensah has 1,036 yards in the air through three games, ranking him third in the country for individual passing yardage. The offense has still struggled in recent weeks due to turning the ball over and an inconsistent run game.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a touchdown pass against the Elon Phoenix during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

Duke has yet to put together a complete offensive game for 60 minutes, and the hope is that a positive trend can start against the Wolfpack.

Ground game stalling

Duke’s running game has been decent to start off the 2025 season. The team is averaging 126.7 yards on the ground, which ranks them at the 103rd-best rushing team in the country.

Running back Nate Sheppard leads the team in rushing yards with 127, but he hasn't been able to find the endzone yet in three weeks. Duke has leaned on the passing game, abandoning the run due to playing from behind the past two weeks.

Sep 20, 2014; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils Joseph Ajeigbe (23) recovers a fumble and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke won 47-13. Mandatory credit: Rob Kinnan-USA Today. / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Transfers connection

New faces in Durham have found quite the connection to start the season. With transfers happening so frequently in college football, it’s hard for some teams to gel, but not for Mensah and receiver Cooper Barkate.

Barkate has 272 yards in three weeks, ranking him 23rd in the country for individual receiving yardage. He’s had at least four receptions in every game this season – Barkate transferred in from Harvard in the offseason.

It’s still young in the season, but Duke has a sturdy receiving core that may be the best the Wolfpack has faced up to this point.

Daniel Rios
