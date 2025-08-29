How North Carolina State's Win vs ECU Can Alter Recruiting
The North Carolina State Wolfpack just recently started their season, as they began their season on Thursday, as part of a huge stretch of games that were eye-catching to many before the beginning of many week one games that start on Saturday.
In the very first game of the season for the Wolfpack, they took on the Eastern Carolina Pirates inside the Wolfpack home stadium, A.K.A. Carter-Finley Stadium.
The Wolfpack were expected to win this game in a blowout fashion; however, that was not the case on Thursday, as they only walked away with what was a seven-point victory, even though they got off to a great start against the Pirates in the first quarter.
There were many things to like about this team in their debut, but there were also some things that weren't worth noting that were not exactly on par with what you would hope.
This game came down to the wire, which is exactly what you had hoped when it happened, although they did have the chance to put the game away, and that is exactly what they did.
Aside from the first portion of the game, the Pirates were able to dominate the Wolfpack when it came to passing the football as they walked away with 366 total yards of passing offense from their starting quarterback alone, who finished the game with one touchdown on the day.
On the flipside, the Wolfpack were able to distribute the ball quite well as they walked away with a touchdown and 318 yards passing; however, they also threw an interception, which was unfortunate for them and their timing.
How This Impacts Recruiting
Good Impact
On the bright side, this shows that young talent can still succeed in the system, which just so happens to show that these incoming freshman will start to play next season that they could likely get on the field early, especially with some of the lackluster play that the Wolfpack were hopeful that they wouldn't see in the very first game of the football season.
The players who are just simply looking to see the field early and look at a game like this, and expect that their talents could be distributed very early on in the system..
Bad Impact
On the other side, you have to look at the simple fact that if they're competing against a team like ECU, nothing is promised for the next game, as they are going to have to win some close ones in order to make a run for anything this season, it seems.
As many like to refer to Saturday football as any given Saturday, it is safe to say that the North Carolina State Wolfpack were playing with fire on Thursday night, which is exactly what you don't wanna do when it comes to recruiting the guys who were expecting to come in and win ball games fast.
When you face reality, there are many different wants and needs for these different recruits and there are a lot of guys who like to go to the DA team such as the Oregon ducks are the Ohio State buckeyes simply because they wanna win football games and if they are competing against teams like ECU, it is safe to say that they are gonna have a tough time when it comes to landing these type of recruits.
