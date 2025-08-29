All Wolfpack

How North Carolina State's Win vs ECU Can Alter Recruiting

Detailing how the NC State performance can impact the recruiting scene for the good and the bad

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
The North Carolina State Wolfpack just recently started their season, as they began their season on Thursday, as part of a huge stretch of games that were eye-catching to many before the beginning of many week one games that start on Saturday.

Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (16) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In the very first game of the season for the Wolfpack, they took on the Eastern Carolina Pirates inside the Wolfpack home stadium, A.K.A. Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Wolfpack were expected to win this game in a blowout fashion; however, that was not the case on Thursday, as they only walked away with what was a seven-point victory, even though they got off to a great start against the Pirates in the first quarter.

Hollywood Smother
Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (20) running back Demarcus Jones II (28) after scoring a touchdown with 25 seconds to go in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There were many things to like about this team in their debut, but there were also some things that weren't worth noting that were not exactly on par with what you would hope.

This game came down to the wire, which is exactly what you had hoped when it happened, although they did have the chance to put the game away, and that is exactly what they did.

Aside from the first portion of the game, the Pirates were able to dominate the Wolfpack when it came to passing the football as they walked away with 366 total yards of passing offense from their starting quarterback alone, who finished the game with one touchdown on the day.

On the flipside, the Wolfpack were able to distribute the ball quite well as they walked away with a touchdown and 318 yards passing; however, they also threw an interception, which was unfortunate for them and their timing.

How This Impacts Recruiting

Nov 12, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack Athletic Director Boo Corrigan looks on during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Eagles won 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Good Impact

On the bright side, this shows that young talent can still succeed in the system, which just so happens to show that these incoming freshman will start to play next season that they could likely get on the field early, especially with some of the lackluster play that the Wolfpack were hopeful that they wouldn't see in the very first game of the football season.

The players who are just simply looking to see the field early and look at a game like this, and expect that their talents could be distributed very early on in the system..

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during pregame activities against the Tennessee Volunteers at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bad Impact

On the other side, you have to look at the simple fact that if they're competing against a team like ECU, nothing is promised for the next game, as they are going to have to win some close ones in order to make a run for anything this season, it seems.

As many like to refer to Saturday football as any given Saturday, it is safe to say that the North Carolina State Wolfpack were playing with fire on Thursday night, which is exactly what you don't wanna do when it comes to recruiting the guys who were expecting to come in and win ball games fast.

When you face reality, there are many different wants and needs for these different recruits and there are a lot of guys who like to go to the DA team such as the Oregon ducks are the Ohio State buckeyes simply because they wanna win football games and if they are competing against teams like ECU, it is safe to say that they are gonna have a tough time when it comes to landing these type of recruits.

